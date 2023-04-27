What is new in Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch?

Apr 27, 2023
Google has recently launched an intermediary update called Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch, a small upgrade to the previous Beta 1 which was released two weeks ago. This patch addresses some of the bugs that were reported in Beta 1 and was released ahead of the second beta scheduled to launch next month. The update is expected to fix the issues that were deemed too irritating to wait until Beta 2, making the overall experience smoother for the users.

The Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch is rolling out over-the-air with a build label UPB1.230309.017.A1 for Verizon's Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a units, and UPB1.230309.017 for all others.

Currently, the Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch is only available for the Pixel 4a 5G and later models that are enrolled in the Android Beta Program. As with any Google update, the release is expected to take some time before it reaches all eligible devices.

Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch
Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch is available for Pixel 4a 5G and later models

Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch notes

The Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch addresses several issues that were reported in the previous beta version. Some of the problems that have been addressed include:

  • Fixing the system UI crash that occurred when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen
  • Enabling fingerprint unlock
  • Resolving issues that prevented the status bar from displaying the mobile network
  • Fixing problems that prevented the SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases

Another issue that was fixed is where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled.

The Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch release demonstrates Google's commitment to improving the user experience by quickly addressing the bugs and issues that arise in beta versions. This approach ensures that the users can have a smoother experience while using the latest Android operating system.

Do you think this update could be a preparation for the release of the Pixel 7A? We'll wait and see.

