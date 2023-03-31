ChatGPT 101: What is all this hype about?

ChatGPT is an AI-driven natural language processing tool that allows users to engage in human-like conversations, among other functions. With the chatbot, users can get help with composing essays, code, and even emails. Currently, the usage of ChatGPT is free of charge as the model is still in the research and feedback-collection phase.

However, since February 1, a paid subscription version called ChatGPT Plus has been available.

Who created ChatGPT?

OpenAI, an AI and research company, developed ChatGPT, which was launched on November 30, 2022. The company is also responsible for creating other AI tools such as DALL-E-2 and Whisper.

ChatGPT has received considerable attention. Sam Altman, OpenAI's chief, announced that the model had garnered more than 1 million users in the first five days following its launch. Elon Musk, the co-founder of OpenAI and current CEO of Twitter, remarked that "ChatGPT is scary good," and that strong AI was not far away in his tweet.

ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

Additionally, Swiss bank UBS analyzed ChatGPT and reported that it is the fastest-growing app of all time. The bank's estimate showed that ChatGPT had 100 million active users in January, two months after its launch. For comparison, TikTok took nine months to achieve 100 million users.

How can users access ChatGPT?

Users can access ChatGPT by visiting chat.openai.com and creating an OpenAI account. Once signed in, they can begin chatting with the model. Since the model is still in its research phase, it is free to use, and users can ask as many questions as they want.

It is worth noting that the free version of ChatGPT often presents a series of errors, such as ''internal server error'' or ''method not allowed'', due to overcrowding and users are having difficulty accessing this NLP bot that has shaken the tech world.

What are some of the ways people are using ChatGPT?

In addition to answering simple questions, ChatGPT can perform various functions. The model can help users compose essays, describe art in detail, generate AI art prompts, engage in philosophical conversations, and even code. If you wish to learn more about ChatGPT's coding capabilities check out our writing on how to utilize ChatGPT to write great codes.

How does ChatGPT work?

ChatGPT operates on the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) architecture created by OpenAI. The model used by ChatGPT is fine-tuned from a GPT-3.5 series model. However, subscribers to ChatGPT Plus can access the most advanced GPT-4 model. The model is trained on vast amounts of data from the internet, including books, news articles, and websites.

ChatGPT's training involves supervised and reinforcement learning, with human AI trainers playing the parts of both the user and the AI assistant in conversational training.

What are ChatGPT's limitations?

Despite its impressive capabilities, ChatGPT has limitations. For example, the model cannot answer questions worded in specific ways, requires rewording to understand the input question, and delivers responses that can be overly verbose or make no practical sense.

Additionally, the model does not provide sources for its responses. Also, ChatGPT's data is limited to 2021, and it may provide incorrect responses to questions about events or news that occurred after that year. The most important limitation is that ChatGPT does not have access to the internet in any way. The data it contains only goes back to 2021, unless you provide the source. This is the most important point where Bing AI has a clear advantage over ChatGPT.

Although it has recently been possible to remove these limitations with a series of prompts that are a kind of "jailbreak" for ChatGPT, when we try to do this, we are greeted by a frightening artificial intelligence that sounds like something out of Sci-Fi horror movies. Until OpenAI removes these limitations, we do not recommend using AI with such prompts.

