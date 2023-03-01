Bing AI is now just a click away

Are you ready for the new Bing AI-powered Windows 11 taskbar? You should be because Microsoft just announced that the newest update to Windows 11 would include a search box driven by artificial intelligence (AI) called Bing Chat.

"Today, we take the next major step forward and combine the incredible breadth and ease of use of the Windows PC with the amazing power of the new AI-enhanced Bing to provide hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users the next era of computing." -Microsoft EVP & Chief Product Officer Panos Panay on a blog post.

Bing AI-powered Windows 11 taskbar sounds like a good idea

After debuting Bing with artificial intelligence three weeks ago, Microsoft is finally ready to force it into Windows 11 with an upgrade. If you're involved in the Bing AI preview, you may use the new search tools right from the Windows 11 taskbar.

How does Bing AI-powered Windows 11 taskbar work? Consider a slightly reduced version of the Bing AI we saw on Edge: Bing's intelligent chatbot can have conversational exchanges with you based on natural language queries and standard web searches.

According to Panay, "It's a first step to see how the idea of a copilot comes to life for you on Windows for everything you will do on the PC."

You can still sign up for Microsoft's waitlist if you haven't been given access to the new Bing. A little trick: You can move up the list faster if you download the mobile version.

How to use Bing AI-powered Windows 11 taskbar?

It's quite easy. After signing up for and clearing out the waiting list for the new Bing preview, you can use the new features via the search box after installing today's Windows update.

"There is now a Bing entry point directly in Windows search home, allowing you to access the new chat experience from Bing quickly. When you start a query with Windows search, you will notice an option to continue your search with Bing. You may also see rotating suggested content in search highlights," Microsoft said.

According to Microsoft, more than 500 million people use the Windows search box monthly, making it one of the most used features.

What else does the new Windows update offer?

Microsoft's focus on "touch" experiences has also expanded with this release. The taskbar will automatically reduce in size on a detachable or convertible PC, freeing up extra horizontal space for your content. When you swipe up, the taskbar will appear, and you can use it normally. There are others who would find this more manageable than having the taskbar disappear totally.

Many braille displays, such as HumanWare's three "Designed for Surface" models, will work with Windows 11's enhanced accessibility features. With this update, Microsoft has simplified switching between the Narrator screen reader and other options.

In addition, Windows' voice commands are leaving a preview and will soon provide you full command of your System without needing a mouse or keyboard. The Windows 11 update from 2022 added to that functionality and appears to be significantly more robust now.

Visit the official page for more information about the update.

