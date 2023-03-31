Spotify vs. Apple Music: Which one is better for you?

Spotify and Apple Music are two of the most used music streaming platforms you can use daily, but if you are considering buying a subscription to one of them, how will you know which one to choose? In this article, we will explain the pros and cons and help you decide which one you want to use based on your preferences. The Spotify vs Apple Music comparison will give you an idea!

Music streaming apps allow users to listen to music online or offline using their mobile devices or computers. These apps provide access to a vast library of songs from various genres, artists, and countries, which users can search, stream, and download. There are many different music streaming apps, and the comparison may change from Spotify vs Apple Music to YouTube Music vs Tidal. However, today's subject is two of the most famous apps.

Spotify vs Apple Music: Biggest differences and similarities

Millions of people have used Spotify for years, and the company keeps developing and implementing new technologies within the application. On the other hand, Apple Music is a real competitor with distinct features you can't easily find on any app, like the Apple Music Sing feature that lets you do karaoke.

Spotify lets users have free plans, but we definitely don't recommend it as it constantly streams ads, driving the listener crazy. However, Apple Music doesn't have a similar subscription tier but offers a one-month trial if you are a new subscriber or use Apple One. On the other hand, you can use the service for six months if you recently bought an Apple device.

Apart from the features, the two music streaming apps also have differences in terms of engineering, like the sound quality. While Spotify supports different quality levels, 24kbit/s (Low), 96kbit/s (Normal), 160kbit/s (High), and 320kbps (Very High), Apple Music wins the race regarding streaming quality. It offers a lossless audio quality of up to 24-bit/192 kHz and spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

Regarding recommendations, Spotify works so well and helps you find new music easily. This feature will improve as soon as the company recently announced the new AI DJ that will give you a radio-like experience and recommend new music.

Both apps are introducing new features and changes constantly. Spotify recently turned its attention to other social media platforms, introducing a TikTok-inspired design and a new card-style profile layout. Apple Music also has a very compact design that makes it very easy to use.

Price comparison

Price is definitely one of the most important things to consider when buying a service or a product. In this case, the Spotify vs Apple Music price comparison is another aspect you must consider.

Spotify Prices

Spotify has four different subscription tiers that you can either use with others or yourself. The Individual tier is Spotify's most basic plan, with one account for ad-free music listening, playing anywhere - even offline, and on-demand playback. Duo is the second tier with the same features but lets you use two accounts.

Family is the biggest and most expensive subscription tier, supporting up to six accounts while having parental controls, blocking explicit music, and a separate app made just for kids named "Spotify Kids." Lastly, Spotify's cheapest plan is for students, offering a HULU plan, SHOWTIME, and other basic tier perks. Here are the prices:

Individual : $9.99/month

: $9.99/month Duo: $12.99/month

$12.99/month Family: $15.99/month

$15.99/month Student: $4.99/month

Apple Music

Just like Spotify, Apple Music also has four distinct subscription tiers. Voice is the most basic one that only works on Apple devices and doesn't let you download music for offline listening. You can't create playlists or view song lyrics. Student and Individual offer the same features but students will pay 50% less if they actively study. Unlike Voice, you can download songs, create playlists, and view lyrics with these tiers.

Lastly, Family is the largest and most expensive tier. On top of supporting all the Individual and Student tiers' features, like the Apple Music Classical App or spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, it also allows unlimited access for up to six people, a personal music library, and personalized recommendations for each family member. Apple Music prices are as follows:

Voice: $4.99/month

$4.99/month Student: $5.99/month

$5.99/month Individual: $10.99/month

$10.99/month Family: $16.99/month

Looking at the perks, prices, features, and others, the Spotify vs Apple Music comparison ends in a draw. Both apps have different pros and cons that you should evaluate according to your needs and preferences. For instance, if you are looking for a family plan and want to have a separate for your kid, Spotify is the go-to choice, but if you have recently bought an Apple device and don't want to spend money on music streaming platforms for six months, try Apple Music. If you like it, you can continue your subscription with one of the tiers above.

