Discover more music with Spotify new card-style profiles

After bringing some features in recent weeks, Spotify is now working on changing the user profile pages. The new changes are being live-tested, and the launch date is unclear.

According to Chris Messina, known as the inventor of hashtags, Spotify wants to revamp the profile design to fit in more user-targeted recommendations and create a social media-like profile feeling. The company wants to bring more profile cards to offer a better user experience and help you find new music ten times easier.

This is big! Spotify is previewing a new profile design! ? It appears that more profile cards will be coming soon. It recommends discovering "more features" to "get the most of your listening experience".#NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/Qcctw3PJU7 — Chris Messina ([email protected]) (@chrismessina) March 28, 2023

The new feature designs the profile layout almost from scratch. Currently, users can only see others' information about followers, who they follow, and public playlists. However, the new design gives a social media platform vibe. As seen in the photos Messina provided, the basic information at the top of the page includes the user's name, location, followers and following information, and a premium badge.

Below you will find your playlists and top artists listed as cards. Users can also try out new features under the "Discover more features menu," like finding live events or inviting someone to listen together from anywhere.

Spotify is already live-testing the card-style profile pages

You might be using the feature for a while, as Spotify is live-testing before releasing it for mass usage. The music-streaming app often tests its upcoming features publicly and gathers user feedback for developing purposes before the official launch. Spotify hasn't given any official launch date for the new profile design layout. For now, we only know that it is under testing.

“We routinely conduct a number of tests. Some of those tests end up informing our user experience, and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have anything further to share at this time,” a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch when asked about the new profiles.

It is not a mystery that Spotify wants to be more than a music-streaming app. Apps like Instagram and TikTok are attracting millions of users every day, and Spotify wants to widen its span and create a hub that offers more than music podcasts and such. The efforts began with the new "vertical scrolling" feature, announced at the Stream On event.

Spotify has been making important changes within the application. Firstly, the company announced its new AI DJ feature. The AI DJ activates a narrator, Xavier "x" Jernigan, comments on your songs to give a radio-like feeling on top of personalizing your music experience. The company also decided to hop on the bandwagon and change the design to a TikTok-inspired layout to imply vertical scrolling.

