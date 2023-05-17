"Quick launch" apps with the latest Google Pixel update

Google has made it easier to find apps on Pixel phones with the latest update. Once you start typing the app's name in Pixel Launcher, it will let you "quick launch" it by tapping "Enter" on your keyboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google recently merged web and device searches on Pixel Launcher, and it also took away a simple but effective feature that let users open apps rapidly. With the latest update, Google has finally decided to bring back the feature to "quick launch" the apps on your phone, first noticed by 9to5Google.

When the update is applied to your phone, you will see an icon of the app you searched with an oval background that makes the app icon more visible, indicating that you may hop immediately into it by tapping enter rather than the result itself. According to 9to5Google, the so-called Quick Launch functionality is being rolled out to a handful of users as a server-side update. So far, the capability has only been seen on the most recent stable release of Android 13 with the May security update, although it is not necessarily limited to this version of the OS.

This saves time since you no longer need to drag your finger to the top of the screen to launch. Everything may be done with your hand where it is already. It's also convenient for one-handed use. This is also useful if you're using a physical keyboard, such as on a Pixel Tablet.

Google recently fixed the battery drain issue on Pixel phones

Pixel owners' complaints regarding battery depletion and overheating on their smartphones were resolved with a recent Google app update. Users report that their phones become excessively hot and suffer from significant battery fatigue. The Google app, according to the Android system's evaluation, is the main source of problems, but some users also mentioned Android System Intelligence as a concern. Google has rolled out another server-side update to fix the battery drain issue on Pixel phones.

The company ensures the performance and user experience on Pixel smartphones is at its highest level possible. The new members of the Pixel family, Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, were revealed recently, and they will also benefit from the new quick launch feature.

Advertisement