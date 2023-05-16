Relief for Pixel owners: Google to fix battery drain and overheating issues

Google has acknowledged the battery drain and overheating issues on Pixel smartphones and rolled out a quick fix to solve the issue once and for all.

After a recent Google app update, Pixel owners addressed their concerns about battery drain and overheating issues on their devices. Users say their phones grow extremely hot and suffer severe battery exhaustion. According to the Android system's assessment, the Google app is the major source of issues, while some users also identify Android System Intelligence as a problem.

9to5Google said that the company has given a statement to the media publication and "has confirmed that a "backend change" within the Google app has been causing battery drain on a "subset of Android devices." Pixel phones received a May 2023 update at the beginning of this month, and users said the battery drain issue has something to do with the Pixel May 2023 update and the latest Google app update.

"A recent Google App backend change unintentionally resulted in a subset of Android devices experiencing accelerated battery drain. We rolled out a fix shortly after becoming aware of the issue and impacted users should see their devices return to normal behavior immediately. This fix does not require an app update," said Google. Google's fix won't require an update or a restart, as it will be a server-side update, and it will fix the problem right away.

Pixel 6 and 7 users had the most concerns

Out of all the Google devices, Pixel 6 and 7 smartphone users were the ones that got affected the most. Some users started threads on Reddit and found out that many others were also experiencing the same problem. Many users said they had charged their Pixel phones multiple times in the last couple of days. Some users reported that their phone's battery life was cut in half.

The issue happened right after unveiling the new Pixel family at the I/O event. Google announced its new phones, Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, as well as the brand-new Pixel Tablet. If you are having the issue, please note that it will be fixed soon, as Google has already started rolling out the fix for everyone.

