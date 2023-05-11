Pixel Tablet: Google's first tablet in almost a decade

Google announced several AI tools during the I/O 2023 event, but the company has also revealed its first tablet in almost a decade. The Google Pixel Tablet will be the company's first in 8 years, after Pixel C, which was released in 2015.

I/O 2023's main keyphrase was "AI," but that is not the only subject Google had news for this year. The tech giant took some time off from talking about AI updates and announced the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold smartphones. The show didn't end there, as the Pixel Tablet has also been introduced to fans around the world. The tablet was teased last year, and now it is officially launched.

Due to a leak, we have seen some of its key specs and features. Amazon Japan accidentally posted the device's listing on its website, and people had already noticed it before the listing was taken down again. However, at the official event, Google showed important features, visuals, and everything else about the Tablet. It is considered an important update as this is Google's first tablet in 8 years.

Pixel Tablet
Google

Pixel Tablet Specs

The Pixel Tablet's core components will be a Tensor G2 SoC and a Titan M2 coprocessor. Along with 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage choices, there will be 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM inside. The tablet's Wi-Fi will support 22 MIMO. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and UWB will also be supported. It also has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 connector.

The tablet contains a pair of nearly identical 8 MP fixed-focus cameras, one on the front and one on the rear. There's a fingerprint sensor incorporated in the power button and a "27-watt-hour" battery which should last for "up to 12 hours of video streaming". By default, the Pixel Tablet runs Android 13 and will get five years of upgrades. It will be available in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose colors and will have four speakers and three microphones.

Users will be able to dock their Pixel Tablets using the magnetic interface on the charging speaker dock with pogo pins. Because it comes with a charging dock that includes a speaker, the Pixel Tablet can also function as a smart home display. When you connect the tablet to the charging dock, it transforms into a smart home speaker powered by Google Assistant.

The Pixel Tablet costs $499 in the United States, £599 in the United Kingdom, and €679 in Germany. You can place your pre-order from the Google Store, which will be available on June 20. However, it is currently available only in the countries below:

  • US
  • Canada
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Norway
  • Netherlands
  • Japan
  • Australia
Comments

  1. Davin Peterson said on May 11, 2023 at 4:57 pm
    In 2013, Google released the 2nd generation Nexus 7 tablet. It had NFC and Google Wallet long before Apple added NFC to the iPhone. Unfortunately, back then, stores didn’t have tap and pay like they do today. They waited until Apple introduced ir. It’s not fair that Apple gets all the recognition and not Google Android

