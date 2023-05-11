Make your Play Store listing visible with Google's new AI tool
Google has been working on a new feature that will help Play Store developers with their listings, and it is now official. The generative AI tools will help developers build their Play Store listings easier, offering new review summaries, machines translation to other languages, and also a couple of options to promote apps.
Google has plans to implement generative AI tools merely into its products and services. Announced at the I/O 2023 event, Play Store developers will soon be able to use the power of generative AI tools when preparing their app listings using Google's PaLM 2 language model. It is currently an experimental feature and only offered in English, but it is expected to be fully launched in the near future.
After the developer enters related or "needed" prompts about their listing, the generative AI tool will create a draft copy, which they can edit, discard, or use as is in their listings. For various user kinds, the technology might be used to produce lists or even specifically classified app descriptions.
A second AI function named "User Review Summaries" compiles and summarizes user feedback on the developer's app from reviews posted on the Play Store. This is for users who don't want to read hundreds of comments or reviews underneath a certain application. User Review Summaries is also available in English, but Google said that more languages will be added to the list later this year.
Lastly, developers will also be able to use a machine translation tool to translate their app into a different language only in a couple of minutes. It will be powered by Google Translate, and 10 languages will be available at launch.
Google wants to get ahead of Microsoft
Generative AI has become more "usual" in our lives, and both Google and Microsoft are aware of it. Microsoft has been investing billions of dollars in OpenAI, and it is the current leader of the generative AI world, but Google doesn't want to let it go that easily.
During I/O 2023, Google announced several new generative AI tools and solutions that will be available soon for mass usage. Geoffrey Hinton left the company because the competition between Google and Microsoft could have dangerous consequences, and it looks like the competition will get tenser as both companies are working hard to offer the best artificial intelligence service.Advertisement
Comments
Google, Google, Google, Microsoft, Microsoft, Microsoft, Apple, Apple, Apple …
Why promote with such zeal products of these companies and never alternatives?
Why is it that Ghacks seems to have become a site dedicated to follow the trends (not to mention American Football, Basketball so extensively that I happen to check if i haven’t mistaken Ghacks with a Sports’ site), in fact to follow certainly a wide audience’s likes and never or practically never to mention, describe alternatives given alternatives fit perfectly in a technology site dedicated to users’ privacy/security as well.
Just look at the latest articles …. OK for diversity if that’s the policy but then bring diversity to your concept of diversity otherwise I’d call it “chosen diversity” with the paradox it implies. You now have to scroll, scroll, keep on scrolling to find an article dedicated to neither sports nor the trends but to users’ true benefit in terms of technological information : information that is, not promotion.
Ghacks has so many articles per day that I lose interest in looking at them.
Moreover, as @Tom Hawack laments, it is lamentable that more and more articles are written to flatter the “glee” of subscribers.
It’s no different than an idiot parent just giving a spoiled toddler a toy.
BTW, I have not seen the body of this article at all, as the “topic” itself is not of my interest!
Currently, I am only paying attention to certain commentators including @Tom Hawack via RSS.