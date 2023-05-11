Make your Play Store listing visible with Google's new AI tool

Google has been working on a new feature that will help Play Store developers with their listings, and it is now official. The generative AI tools will help developers build their Play Store listings easier, offering new review summaries, machines translation to other languages, and also a couple of options to promote apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google has plans to implement generative AI tools merely into its products and services. Announced at the I/O 2023 event, Play Store developers will soon be able to use the power of generative AI tools when preparing their app listings using Google's PaLM 2 language model. It is currently an experimental feature and only offered in English, but it is expected to be fully launched in the near future.

After the developer enters related or "needed" prompts about their listing, the generative AI tool will create a draft copy, which they can edit, discard, or use as is in their listings. For various user kinds, the technology might be used to produce lists or even specifically classified app descriptions.

Read Also: Google is integrating generative AI in workplace apps

A second AI function named "User Review Summaries" compiles and summarizes user feedback on the developer's app from reviews posted on the Play Store. This is for users who don't want to read hundreds of comments or reviews underneath a certain application. User Review Summaries is also available in English, but Google said that more languages will be added to the list later this year.

Lastly, developers will also be able to use a machine translation tool to translate their app into a different language only in a couple of minutes. It will be powered by Google Translate, and 10 languages will be available at launch.

Google wants to get ahead of Microsoft

Generative AI has become more "usual" in our lives, and both Google and Microsoft are aware of it. Microsoft has been investing billions of dollars in OpenAI, and it is the current leader of the generative AI world, but Google doesn't want to let it go that easily.

During I/O 2023, Google announced several new generative AI tools and solutions that will be available soon for mass usage. Geoffrey Hinton left the company because the competition between Google and Microsoft could have dangerous consequences, and it looks like the competition will get tenser as both companies are working hard to offer the best artificial intelligence service.

Advertisement