Project Tailwind: Google's AI-powered notebook

Alongside all the artificial intelligence updates, Google has also revealed its new prototype notebook that will learn from your own notes, the Project Tailwind.

Google introduced its new experimental project near the end of the I/O 2023 event. Josh Woodward, Senior Director of Product Management at Google, took the stage and teased Project Tailwind, giving information about its focus, possible use areas, and more. Google labeled Project Tailwind as "a tool mainly for students." The idea behind this notebook may revolve around catering to students, although its advantages extend beyond academia and can greatly assist individuals dealing with extensive amounts of text using PaLM 2.

"Like a real notebook, your notes and your sources power Tailwind. How it works is you can simply pick the files from Google Drive, and it effectively creates a personalized and private AI model that has expertise in the information you give it. We’ve been developing this idea with authors like Steven Johnson and testing it at universities," said Josh Woodward.

It is not clear whether Google will officially launch Project Tailwind as it currently is a prototype. It was revealed that the project was "put together over the last few weeks."

Google also created a website for Project Tailwind, including a small visual showing how it works. You are also greeted with a message that says, "Tailwind is your AI-first notebook, grounded in the information you choose and trust. Tailwind is an experiment, and currently available in the U.S. only. Join the waitlist to try it for yourself."

I/O 2023 showed Google's AI push

Starting from the beginning of the event with CEO Sundar Pichai, almost every executive who stepped foot onto the stage mentioned AI at least one time. The word "AI" was mentioned over 140 times throughout the event, and Google made its point clear about its future plans. Looks like we will be seeing more AI-powered tools from the company in the upcoming years.

Google's main focus at I/O 2023 was AI, as expected. Almost all of the announcements were related to the company's new and upcoming AI solutions, services, and devices. Besides, Google has also introduced its new Pixel family members, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

