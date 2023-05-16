Google Fiber is testing 20 Gigs of internet speed

Google Fiber is embarking on an ambitious quest for cutting-edge connectivity. In an unprecedented move, the company has unveiled its latest offering: a groundbreaking 20 Gig internet speed tier. Google Fiber is actively seeking out eight organizations that are willing to be pioneers and put this lightning-fast fiber internet to the test. Simultaneously, the company has announced plans to expand its Fiber internet service to Logan, Utah, by 2024 as stated in the company's blog post.

Google Fiber has already ventured into uncharted territory by conducting trials of its high-speed service in partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Collaborating with the esteemed School of Science and Engineering, Google tested massive data sets, achieving remarkable success.

Buoyed by these initial achievements, Google is now eager to join forces with more partners who can assist in fully exploring the potential of this astonishingly fast speed. The search is focused on businesses, nonprofits, and educational institutions in:

Austin

Texas; Huntsville

Alabama; Raleigh-Durham

North Carolina; and Salt Lake City

Utah

Interested organizations are invited to complete a form, providing essential information, expressing their willingness to offer feedback, and outlining the potential benefits that could stem from harnessing such extraordinary internet speeds.

Joining the elite as Google Trusted Testers

Organizations fortunate enough to be accepted into the program will join the ranks of Google's prestigious Trusted Testers. These select participants will have the rare opportunity to access Google Fiber's groundbreaking 20 Gig internet speeds without incurring any charges. It's important to note that Google has declined to provide further comments beyond what was disclosed in the official blog post.

Nevertheless, the prospect of being at the forefront of technological innovation and contributing to the advancement of connectivity is undoubtedly enticing for potential partners. You may apply for Google Fiber's 20 Gigs of internet speed via the link here.

Far ahead of the competition

While Google remains a dominant force in the digital advertising realm, particularly through its widely popular Search platform generating substantial revenue, the company is actively pursuing diversification. In addition to its advertising success, Google has been fervently expanding its presence across multiple sectors, including phones, smartwatches, artificial intelligence, and internet connectivity.

Initially advocating for the introduction of a "gigabit bill" by the Federal Communications Commission, Google eventually took matters into its own hands, launching its own fiber service in medium-sized markets.

Notably, the demand for ultra-fast fiber internet stimulated competition, leading AT&T and Verizon to also enter the market, offering similar services in larger markets. After a brief hiatus, Google resumed its expansion into new markets last year, and most recently, it introduced the market's most affordable 5 Gig plan, catering to diverse user needs.

Google Fiber's quest for partners to test its extraordinary 20 Gig internet speeds signals a bold step towards shaping the future of connectivity. By collaborating with esteemed organizations and expanding its services to new markets, Google aims to revolutionize the way we experience the internet.

The race for lightning-fast fiber internet is heating up, and with Google Fiber at the forefront, the possibilities for enhanced productivity and innovation are boundless.

