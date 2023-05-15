Google and Taito join forces for AR Space Invaders

Google, in collaboration with Taito, the Japanese video game company, is set to revolutionize the gaming world with an augmented reality (AR) version of the iconic arcade classic, Space Invaders. The announcement was made via Google's AR & VR Twitter account, revealing the launch of SPACE INVADERS: World Defense later this summer. This highly immersive AR game aims to transform cities into virtual playgrounds, offering a captivating experience to players around the globe.

Space Invaders: World Defense will leverage Google's advanced tools, including ARCore and the recently introduced Geospatial Creator. By integrating these technologies, the game will overlay virtual elements onto real-world environments, allowing Space Invaders aliens to traverse familiar locations.

Powered by the ARCore Geospatial API and the Streetscape Geometry API, players can expect customizable gameplay based on their location, nearby landmarks, time, and weather conditions. This fusion of augmented reality and 3D elements will create a dynamic and personalized gaming experience, blurring the boundaries between the virtual and physical worlds.

AR Space Invaders promo video is a hit

To build anticipation for Space Invaders: World Defense, Google and Taito have released a captivating promotional video. While the details remain tantalizingly vague, the video offers a glimpse into the immersive universe of the game, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting further revelations.

As the development progresses, gamers can anticipate a reimagined gameplay experience that takes full advantage of augmented reality technology. More information regarding interactive features, mechanics, and the seamless integration of the classic Space Invaders gameplay into the AR landscape will be unveiled in due course.

Watch the promo video from the Google AR & VR Twitter account below.

? Just announced at #GoogleIO! ? Google and @TAITO are partnering to launch SPACE INVADERS: World Defense, 45 years after the original game’s release ? https://t.co/802MOp7EMb Launching later this summer, this immersive AR game transforms your city into a virtual playground! pic.twitter.com/RuYocQESzI — Google AR & VR (@GoogleARVR) May 10, 2023

Project Gameface

In parallel to the AR game development, Google has introduced "Project Gameface". This ambitious endeavor aims to create a hands-free gaming mouse that enables users to control the computer's cursor through head movements and facial gestures. By simply raising their eyebrows to click and drag or opening their mouths to move the cursor, individuals of all abilities can partake in gaming activities.

The inspiration behind this project stems from the incredible story of Lance Carr, a quadriplegic video game streamer living with muscular dystrophy, a progressive disorder that weakens muscles. Through "Project Gameface," Google seeks to promote inclusivity and accessibility within the gaming community, empowering individuals with physical disabilities to engage in gaming without limitations.

