Try before you buy: Steam introduces game trial

Steam has added a new feature to its store to let players try out new games before purchasing them; Dead Space remake is the first to take advantage of this offer. The Steam free trial will provide players with free access to all of the game's features for 90 minutes; after the trial is over, players will still need to buy the game.

Dead Space remake was released in January, and it was both loved and hated by many fans. Almost four months after its initial release, EA has announced a 20% off sale for Dead Space on Steam, as well as a free trial through May 29. Besides, it is the first game to try-put Steam's new trial feature. Players who have a Steam account will be able to play Dead Space without paying any fees for 90 minutes. They must download the entire game before beginning the free trial, and after 90 minutes, they can opt to purchase the complete game.

We have seen a couple of different free-trial attempts from Steam, but they always happened during free weekends. This time, EA has partnered with the company to make Dead Space available in the middle of the week. EA is trying to get the attention of fans and show them the new publication, trying to convince as many as people as possible. Considering it is a single-player game, it might be hard to convince fans to buy the full package as it doesn't offer continuous gameplay.

More games might get the Steam game trial feature

Steam has tried this feature with different games during free weekends, and now EA's Dead Space is up on the table. If this reaches success, EA will surely try this method a couple of times. Besides, it is expected that more developers and publishers will try the Steam game trial feature to tease players.

Before Dead Space, we have seen a couple of game trials, like Crusader Kings III, but they let people play the game for a couple of days, especially during the weekends. The new Steam game trial feature, on the other hand, is some kind of a demo aimed at showing the players what to expect from the game. This way, players will get an idea of whether they should buy the game and pick up where they left off to finish the horror game.

