Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO game is on its way

Amazon and Embracer Group have joined forces in an exciting partnership to create a highly anticipated massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on the legendary works of J.R.R. Tolkien. This open-world MMO adventure will transport players to the enchanting realm of Middle-earth, weaving together the captivating stories from "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" literary trilogy.

With the IP rights in Embracer Group's hands, this collaboration promises an immersive gaming experience like no other. Amazon announced this good news in a blog post they shared with gamers.

Under the direction of Amazon Games Orange County studio, renowned for their critically acclaimed MMO title, New World, the development of this remarkable Lord of the Rings MMO is already underway. The team at Amazon Games is devoted to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience, and this project reflects their aspiration to bring a fresh take on Tolkien's epic world.

The game will be made available worldwide for PC and consoles, with specific details regarding the launch date and other exciting features set to be revealed in due course.

Lord of the Rings MMO is a different adventure

It's important to note that while Amazon Studios is actively producing "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" for Prime Video, this upcoming MMO game is an independent venture by Amazon Games. Their goal is to provide players with high-quality games, whether through original intellectual properties or beloved franchises like The Lord of the Rings.

Christoph Hartmann, the vice president of Amazon Games, expressed gratitude to Middle-earth Enterprises for entrusting them with this iconic world, emphasizing their commitment to crafting an unforgettable gaming experience.

It is the second take

This ambitious Lord of the Rings MMO project marks Amazon's second foray into the realm of Tolkien-inspired gaming. In 2019, they announced a previous MMO, but unfortunately, it was cancelled in 2021.

The project, a collaboration between Amazon, Athlon Games, and Leyou Technologies Holdings, faced an unfortunate demise due to disagreements arising from Tencent's acquisition of Leyou in 2020. Nonetheless, Amazon remains determined to forge ahead with its latest venture and create a gaming experience that captures the essence of Middle-earth.

Amazon has already proven itself in gaming

This exciting news aligns with Amazon's ongoing expansion into the gaming industry and its strategic reevaluation of gaming initiatives. Earlier this year, the company implemented workforce reductions, which impacted approximately 100 employees across their video games division, including the Game Growth group, Amazon's San Diego gaming studio, and Prime Gaming.

Despite releasing titles such as the internally developed MMO New World and the action role-playing game Lost Ark, Amazon Games is still in search of a major hit. The collaboration with The Lord of the Rings franchise presents a significant opportunity to showcase their capabilities and potentially achieve the breakthrough success they have been striving for.

As Amazon and Embracer Group continue their ambitious journey to bring Middle-earth to life in an extraordinary MMO adventure, fans and gamers alike eagerly await further updates and details about this highly anticipated game. Stay tuned for more announcements as this epic project unfolds, promising an immersive experience that will transport players into the heart of Tolkien's wondrous world.

As for the release date, Amazon stated this in their blog post about the Lord of the Rings MMO: ''Additional details, including launch timing, will be shared at a later date''.

