Windows 11 gained more than 11% in April 2023 on Steam

Valve Software published the Steam Hardware and Software statistics for April 2023 today. Last month saw Microsoft's newest operating system drop by almost 8% and Windows 10 gaining almost 10%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This month, the tables have turned again. Windows 10 lost more than 12% in April 2023 and Windows 11 gained almost 11% at the same time.

These fluctuations can be explained by the voluntary nature of Steam's hardware and software survey. Randomly selected Steam users may participate in the survey and Valve publishes the information based on the input from these Steam users.

Huge swings, like the ones witnessed in March and April of 2023 could also be caused by bugs, either in the algorithm that selects Steam users randomly or in the code that analyses the data.

The current operating system stats have more or less reversed the data from March 2023. Windows is still the dominating operating system on Steam with more than 96%. Apple macOS devices make 0.99% on Steam and Linux systems have a usage share of 1.32%.

On Windows, Windows 10 dominates with 61.21%, even after its 12% fall in April 2023. Windows 11 is second, with a share of 33.39%, and Windows 7 is third with 1.36% in total.

Valve plans to end support for Windows 7 and 8 on January 1, 2024 and Windows 7 and 8 users get a warning in the client about the end of service.

The operating system charts were not fluctuating alone in April 2023. A look at some of the other charts showed huge swings as well. Here is an overview of what stuck out in April 2023 on Steam:

Devices with 16 GB or 32 GB of system RAM saw a decrease by 4.73% and 6.31% respectively. Devices with 8 GB benefitted the most, as they gained 6.66% in total in April 2023.

Devices with 6 physical CPU cores dropped by 12.29%, and devices with 2 or 4 physical cores gained 3.34& and 6.76% in April 2023.

Devices with more than 1 TB of hard drive space dropped by 18.61%, while devices with lower hard drive space gained the same amount.

Intel processors dropped by 9.04% while AMD processors gained the same percentage. Intel is still in the lead with its CPUs on more than 67% of all devices, but AMD is closing in with its more than 32%.

Most of the April 2023 stats have in common that they correct some of the huge swings of March 2023. It remains to be seen if this was a one time issue or if next month's stat will show another reversal.

As far as operating systems are concerned, the trend shows a steady increase of Windows 11 at the expense of the now-out-of-support systems Windows 7 and 8, and also of Windows 10.

Now You: which operating system will dominate the charts in 2025?

Summary Article Name Lots of fluctuation in Steam's April 2023 Hardware and Software stats Description Valve has published Steam's hardware and software survey stats of April 2023. Windows 11 saw a huge increase. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement