Windows administrators may now receive email alerts about known issues

Windows system administrators who want to stay up to date regarding known issues may subscribe to email alerts know that inform them of updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known Windows issues describe problems with different versions of Microsoft's Windows operating system, which the company has confirmed. A good starting point is the Windows release health dashboard, which provides links to the supported versions of Windows and their known issues, release notes and other information.

Up until now, system administrators had to keep an eye on these release health pages to make sure that they did not miss a new known issue or updates regarding existing issues. Some used web notification tools to check for updates automatically.

Microsoft has now added a new option for system administrators. The feature is limited to IT admins "with a Windows or Microsoft 365 tenant, a subscription that provides access to Windows release health in the Microsoft 365 admin center" only. Everyone else is still stuck with checking for known issues updates manually.

Microsoft notes that this was a highly requested feature. Eligible IT administrators will receive email updates for the Windows operating system versions that they support. These include information about known issues, including about new workarounds, changes in issue status and resolutions.

The following steps let IT administrators sign-up for email notifications about known Windows issues:

Open the Windows release health website in the Microsoft 365 admin center. Select Preferences > Email once the webpage has loaded. Select "Send me email notifications about Windows release health".

The preferences page displays options to add up to two email addresses. These email addresses will receive notifications, and the limit is per administrator account.

Administrators may then select the topics, Windows versions, that they want to receive alerts for. It is just a matter of checking or unchecking versions listed on the page before hitting the Save button.

Microsoft reassures administrators that there won't be any duplicate emails. If a issue affects multiple versions of Windows, only one email will be received, regardless of the versions affected.

Here is a short how-to video by Microsoft that explains the process.

Additional information about the process is available on the Tech Community website.

Summary Article Name Windows administrators may now receive email alerts about known issues Description Windows system administrators who want to stay up to date regarding known issues may subscribe to email alerts know that inform them of updates. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement