How to use Google Bard in Europe: Cut in line

Google recently announced many of its new innovations in I/O 2023, including the highly anticipated chatbot Bard. Unfortunately, it is not available in Europe at launch, but we now have a way to cut in line and get access to it. In this guide, we will show you how to use Google Bard in Europe!

The I/O 2023 event was nothing but innovative updates coming from the side of Google, mostly about artificial intelligence and its new features on different products. However, new products were also introduced, including Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. The company also introduced PaLM 2 and rolled out Google Bard in 180 different countries. You can use it in 180 different countries but not anywhere in the EU zone. Let's take a look at how to use Google Bard in Europe.

How to use Google Bard in Europe: Explained

Unfortunately, European countries aren't included in Google's lineup of countries that have access to its chatbot. Fortunately, it is pretty easy to get access to Google Bard in Europe, and there are two different ways to do it, even though both of them basically share the same logic but with different methods.

VPN

VPNs are life savers when it comes to geo-restriction issues. Many people from all around the world face these issues on different occasions; for example, it is not possible to watch some American live streams in many other countries, which keeps sports enthusiasts, like basketball lovers, away from watching their favorite sport. In this case, VPNs will come to your help to use Google Bard in Europe.

As there are countless options, it is important to select the best-performing and the most-trusted ones. The VPN app that you choose must give stable performance and also keep your data private. NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark are three of the industry leaders that you can try. NordVPN is currently providing a 63% discount and a yearly membership plan for just $88.83, plus three more months!

These services will help you bypass the issue and start using Google Bard like the rest of the world to see its capabilities and get its help on your work.

Selected browsers

Some browsers have built-in VPN extensions, and you can access anything you like using them. Opera is one of those browsers, and it is also one of the most-used browsers in the market, thanks to its built-in VPN feature and interface.

In the end, it all comes down to using VPNs, whether by subscribing to some of the most trusted VPN services in the industry, as seen above, or using a browser that has a built-in VPN extension like Opera.

What is Google Bard?

Bard is an experimental AI-powered chatbot developed by Google. It is intended to work similarly to ChatGPT, with the main distinction being that Google's service obtains its data from the internet. Bard, like most AI chatbots, can code, solve math questions, and assist you with your writing requirements.

Google says Bard is "your creative and helpful collaborator, here to supercharge your imagination, boost your productivity, and bring your ideas to life." It can give inaccurate or inappropriate responses as it still is an experiment.

Why is Google Bard not available in Europe?

The company hasn't specified why Google Bard is not available in any of the European countries, but it is believed to be because of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Countries in the European zone have strict protection regulations on data processing and storage.

Recently, ChatGPT got banned in Italy, and people started using VPNs to overcome the issue. A recent report showed how Italian people started searching for different VPN services all around the internet, and it is the most trusted way to use geo-restricted services from anywhere in the world. Check out the official webpage to see which countries can use Google Bard.

