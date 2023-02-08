Google Bard Is Among Us. What Can You Do With It?

Google Bard has arrived! You’d be pardoned if you never heard about it before. Google Bard is the eponymous company's new attempt at snatching ChatGPT’s resounding success. It’s an experimental conversational AI that is geared to either be a Google Search companion or replace it altogether.

Behind Google Bard sits LaMDA or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, the technology behind this AI. As you can probably guess, Bard aims to offer a similar experience to ChatGPT, giving human-like responses to complex questions such as what results of a mix between a chihuahua dog and a bonsai.

Jokes aside, Google Bard is a powerful solution that can solve mathematical and coding exercises, write an essay or poem, and cross-reference data to form an elaborate reply. It can also address follow-up questions.

How Google Bard works

It’s perhaps a bit surprising that both ChatGPT and Google Bard use the same neural network, which is none other than Transformer, from Google Research. This, in turn, allowed for LaMDA to exist, which is a model for statistical word prediction and the basis of Google Bard.

This allows the AI not only to bring coherent answers to both simple and complex questions but do so in a human way, much like a normal person would. It can even offer suggestions and extrapolate information from different sources to offer a solution.

The most salient feature of Google Bard and ChatGPT is its capacity to create new data instead of parroting whatever is stored in their databases. This is a huge departure from Google’s search engine, and might very well be on the way to replacing it.

In Google Bard’s case, however, there’s an important point to be made against other conversational AIs: Google has many products that most people use every day, and this tool can be easily integrated with them.

This means that Google Bard might be used with Google Docs, Google Calendar, Google Maps, and other services. This gives Google an edge to outperform its rivals. Yes, there’s Google Assistant. However, while Google Assistant finds you a restaurant nearby, Google Bard will strike up a conversation about its menu, too.

Google Bard usage and examples

As you may have noticed, Google Bard is poised to be an AI swiss-army knife rather than a lowly chatbot. Here are some of the planned uses for this tool:

Find information

The most typical usage for Google Bard is, undoubtedly, information retrieval. It could be an alternative to perusing Google search results when you want an answer to a simple question.

Reply

Information online is mostly presented in a way where you can get fast info, but few answers. Google Bard is tremendously useful in this regard since it can analyze the information and provide the answers you’re looking for.

Perform tasks

Your current Google Assistant can find your hotel reservations, a new flower vase, and what’s the weather in Cambodia. However, Google Bard might perform tasks with this information, too, such as booking a hotel or buying the vase. It won’t be able to change the weather, apparently.

Assist people

This is an offshoot of the previous item since you might use Google Bard to nudge you into doing things. For instance, it could help you manage your schedule, remind you of appointments, and more.

Social activities

It can be the case that Google creates a social hub around Bard, where the AI can act as a moderator or facilitator of social engagement with other users.

If all this sounds exciting, you can access the Google Bard AI link if you're a tester. It is expected to be available for everyone soon. Right now, all testers can do is try it with the search engine, with more functions coming in the future.

If we take Sundar Pichai’s posts about Google Bard as examples, all you need to do is ask a question on the search bar. This would activate Bard’s response at the top, followed by the usual search results.

Here’s an example of what Google Bard replied when asked what was easier to learn, piano or guitar, and how much practice each requires:

“Some say piano is easier to learn, as the finger and hand movements are more natural, and learning and memorizing notes can be easier.

Others say that it’s easier to learn chords on the guitar and you could pick up a strumming pattern in a couple of hours.

Music teachers often recommend that beginners practice for at least 1 hour per day. To get to an intermediate level, it typically takes 3-6 months of regular practice for guitar, and 6-18 months for piano.”

It was also asked to explain some recent discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old. It gave facts with clarifications for children, such as “JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our solar system. These distant worlds are called ‘exoplanets’. Exo means ‘from outside.’”

As you can see, this can save you a lot of time when compared to browsing several results and coming to a conclusion.

Who wins, Google Bard or ChatGPT?

This is difficult to answer since Google Bard is yet to be released to the general audience. However, here are the highlights among them:

Google Bard, like ChatGPT, will be able to answer in real time.

You can get the usual search results or Google Bard ones. ChatGPT only gives you its responses

Google Bard is based on the LaMDA technology whereas ChatGPT is a lightweight version of GPT-3.

ChatGPT has plagiarism detectors , whereas Google Bard doesn’t, yet.

Google Bard is free and apparently will always be, while ChatGPT has a paid plan.

