Microsoft Windows Security Updates January 2023 overview

It is January 10, 2023, and that means it is the first Microsoft Patch Day of the year 2023. It is also the last Patch day for Windows 7 devices that are subscribed to Extended Security Updates, and all Windows 8 devices.

Microsoft released security updates and non-security updates for all client and server versions of the Windows operating system that it supports and other company products.

Our overview provides Windows Home and system administrators with detailed actionable information. It links to all relevant resources, including support pages and direct downloads, information about each of the released patches

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: January 2023

Here is a an Excel spreadsheet that lists the security updates that Microsoft released in January 2023. Just click on the link to download it, as an archive, to your device: microsoft-windows-january-2023-updates

Executive Summary

Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 support ends today. Microsoft won't release security updates anymore for both operating systems after January 10, 2023.

Microsoft released security products for other company products, including Visual Studio Code, .NET Core, Microsoft Office, and Microsoft Exchange Server.

The following client versions of Windows have known issues: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 version 1809, Windows 11 version 22H2

The following server versions of Windows have known issues: Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, Windows Server 2019

Operating System Distribution

Windows 7 (extended support only) : 40 vulnerabilities: 8 critical and 35 important Microsoft Cryptographic Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21730 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21679 Microsoft Cryptographic Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21561 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21556 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21555 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21548 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21543 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21546

: 40 vulnerabilities: 8 critical and 35 important Windows 8.1 : 48 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 39 important, All eight security issues listed under Windows 7, plus Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21535

: 48 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 39 important, Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2: 63 vulnerabilities, 10 critical and 53 important Same as Windows 8.1, plus Microsoft Cryptographic Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21551

63 vulnerabilities, 10 critical and 53 important Windows 11 and Windows 11 version 22H2 : 64 vulnerabilities, 10 critical and 54 important Same as Windows 10

: 64 vulnerabilities, 10 critical and 54 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 39 vulnerabilities: 8 critical and 31 important Microsoft Cryptographic Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21730 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21679 Microsoft Cryptographic Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21561 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21556 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21555 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21548 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21543 Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21546

39 vulnerabilities: 8 critical and 31 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 47 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 38 important All eight security issues listed under Windows Server 2008 R2 , plus Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21535

: 47 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 38 important Win dows Server 2016 : 50 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 41 important Same as Windows Server 2012 R2.

: 50 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 41 important Windows Server 2019 : 56 vulnerabilities: 10 critical and 46 important Same As Windows Server 2012 R2, plus Microsoft Cryptographic Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21551

: 56 vulnerabilities: 10 critical and 46 important Windows Server 2022: 61 vulnerabilities: 10 critical and 51 important Same as Windows Server 2019.

61 vulnerabilities: 10 critical and 51 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Monthly Rollup: KB5022338

Security-Only: KB5022339

Updates and improvements:

Authentication may fail if the "higher 16-bits of the msds-SupportedEncryptionTypes attribute" are set.

Resolved the Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) SQL Server Driver (sqlsrv32.dll) that could cause connections to fail.

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Monthly Rollup: KB5022352

Security-only: KB5022346

Updates and improvements:

Microsoft displays a modal dialog that informs Home users about the end of support. The message does not appear on managed devices that run Windows 8.1 Pro or Enterprise.

Authentication may fail if the "higher 16-bits of the msds-SupportedEncryptionTypes attribute" are set.

Resolved the Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) SQL Server Driver (sqlsrv32.dll) that could cause connections to fail.

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Support Page: KB5022282

Updates and improvements:

Resolved the Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) SQL Server Driver (sqlsrv32.dll) that could cause connections to fail.

Fixed a startup issue that could throw the error 0xc000021a and have a blue screen.

Fixed an issue in Local Session Manager that could allow users to perform actions that only administrators can.

Windows 11 Release version

Support Page: KB5022287

Updates and improvements:

Resolved the Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) SQL Server Driver (sqlsrv32.dll) that could cause connections to fail.

Fixed a startup issue that could throw the error 0xc000021a and have a blue screen.

Fixed an issue in Local Session Manager that could allow users to perform actions that only administrators can.

Windows 11 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5022303

Updates and improvements:

Resolved the Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) SQL Server Driver (sqlsrv32.dll) that could cause connections to fail.

Fixed an issue in Local Session Manager that could allow users to perform actions that only administrators can.

Other security updates

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 for x64 based Systems (KB5022297)

2023-01 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5022287)

2023-01 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows 10 Version 21H2, and Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5022282)

Server updates

2023-01 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022340)

2023-01 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022353)

2023-01 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022343)

2023-01 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022348)

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5022289)

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5022286)

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5022291)

Known Issues

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

(Fixed) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.

(Old) After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs. Microsoft released guidance on the issue here.

(Old) Updates may show as failed and may be uninstalled because the machine is not on ESU. Expected behaviour.



Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

(Fixed) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.

(Old) After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs. Microsoft released guidance on the issue here.



Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2

(Fixed) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.



Windows 11 version 22H2

(Fixed) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.

(Fixed) After you install this or later updates, you might be unable to reconnect to Direct Access after temporarily losing network connectivity or transitioning between Wi-Fi networks or access points. Resolved using Known Issue Rollback. See Windows 10 and 11: Direct Access issue confirmed by Microsoft for more information.

(Old) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly". Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.

(Old) Copying large files (multiple gigabytes) may take longer than expected. Use the commands robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J until fixed.



Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

