Microsoft Windows Security Updates December 2022 overview

Microsoft released security and non-security updates for all client and server versions and editions of its Windows operating system on the December 2022 Patch Tuesday. The company released security updates for other Microsoft products as well today.

The security updates are already available via Windows Updates, update management systems such as WSUS, and as direct downloads from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Our overview of the December 2022 Microsoft Patch Day includes information about the released cumulative updates, download links, information about known issues, support links and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tip: check out the November 2022 Patch Day overview here.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: December 2022

Here is a an Excel spreadsheet that lists the security updates that Microsoft released in December. Just click on the link to download it, as an archive, to your device: microsoft-windows-security-updates-december-2022

Executive Summary

Windows 10 version 21H1 reached end of support today. There will be no future updates for the operating system.

There will be only one more Patch Day for Windows 7 and 8/8.1 after the December 2022 Patch Tuesday.

Microsoft designated Windows 10 version 22H2 for broad deployment.

Microsoft released security advisory ADV220005 on Microsoft Signed Drivers Being Used Maliciously.

The following client versions of Windows have known issues: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2

The following server versions of Windows have known issues: Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, Windows Server 2016, 2019 and 2022

Operating System Distribution

Windows 7 (extended support only) : 15 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 11 important, 1 moderate PowerShell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-41076 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-44676 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-44670

: 15 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 11 important, 1 moderate Windows 8.1 : 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 16 important, 1 moderate same as Windows 7

: 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 16 important, 1 moderate Windows 10 version 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2: 26 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 22 important, 1 moderate same as Windows 7

26 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 22 important, 1 moderate Windows 11 and Windows 11 version 22H2 : 25 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 21 important, 1 moderate same as Windows 7

: 25 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 21 important, 1 moderate

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 15 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 11 important, 1 moderate PowerShell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-41076 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-44676 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-44670

15 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 11 important, 1 moderate Windows Server 2012 R2 : 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 16 important, 1 moderate same as Windows Server 2008 R2.

: 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 16 important, 1 moderate Win dows Server 2016 : 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 15 important, 2 moderate same as Windows Server 2008 R2.

: 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 15 important, 2 moderate Windows Server 2019 : 25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 21 important, 2 moderate same as Windows Server 2008 R2.

: 25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 21 important, 2 moderate Windows Server 2022: 25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 21 important, 2 moderate same as Windows Server 2008 R2.

25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 21 important, 2 moderate

Windows Security Updates

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

ADVERTISEMENT

Monthly Rollup: KB5021291

Security-Only: KB5021288

Updates and improvements:

Fixed a memory leak in LSASS.exe (Local Security Authority Subsystem Service) on Windows domain controllers.

Fiji won't observe daylight saving time in 2022.

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Monthly Rollup: KB5021294

Security-only: KB5021296

Updates and improvements:

Fixed a memory leak in LSASS.exe (Local Security Authority Subsystem Service) on Windows domain controllers.

Fiji won't observe daylight saving time in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 10 version 21H1m 21H2 and 22H2

Support Page: KB5021233

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

All updates of the November 2022 preview updates.

Windows 11 Release version

Support Page: KB5021255

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Data Protection Application Programming Interface (DPAPI) decryption.

All updates of the November 2022 preview updates.

Windows 11 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5021255

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

Fixed a Task Manager display issue.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Data Protection Application Programming Interface (DPAPI) decryption.

All updates of the November 2022 preview updates.

Other security updates

2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10, version 1507 (KB5021243)

.NET Framework

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020859)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5020860)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5020861)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020862)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020867)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020868)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5020869)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020876)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020878)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5020879)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020894)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5020895)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5020896)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020897)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020898)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020899)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5020900)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020901)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020902)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5020903)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5021079)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5021080)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5021081)

2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5021082)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5021091)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5021092)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5021094)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10, version 1809 (KB5020866)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10, version 1607 (KB5020873)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10, version 1809 (KB5020874)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5020875)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server, version 21H2 for x64 (KB5020877)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5020880)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 21H1 and Windows 10, version 20H2 (KB5020881)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5020882)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows Server, version 21H2 for x64 (KB5020883)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows Server version 21H1 and Windows 10, version 21H1 (KB5020905)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5021084)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10, version 1809 (KB5021085)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 20H2 (KB5021086)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 21H1 (KB5021087)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 21H1 and Windows 10, version 20H2 (KB5021088)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 22H2 (KB5021089)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5021090)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10, version 21H1 and Windows 10, version 20H2 (KB5020872)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows Server version 21H2 for x64 (KB5021095)

2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5021093)

Server updates

2022-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5021285)

2022-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5021296)

2022-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5021289)

2022-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5021293)

2022-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5021303)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10, version 1607 (KB5021235)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10, version 1809 (KB5021237)

2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows Server version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5021249)

Known Issues

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

(New) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.

(Old) After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs. Microsoft released guidance on the issue here.

(Old) Updates may show as failed and may be uninstalled because the machine is not on ESU. Expected behaviour.



Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

(New) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.

(Old) After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs. Microsoft released guidance on the issue here.



Windows 10 versions 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2

(New) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.



Windows 11 and Windows 11 version 22H2

(New) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.

(New) After you install this or later updates, you might be unable to reconnect to Direct Access after temporarily losing network connectivity or transitioning between Wi-Fi networks or access points. Resolved using Known Issue Rollback. See Windows 10 and 11: Direct Access issue confirmed by Microsoft for more information.

(Old) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly". Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.

(Old) Copying large files (multiple gigabytes) may take longer than expected. Use the commands robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J until fixed.



Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

ADV220005 -- Guidance on Microsoft Signed Drivers Being Used Maliciously

Non-security updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft Windows Security Updates December 2022 overview Description Microsoft released security and non-security updates for all client and server versions and editions of its Windows operating system on the December 2022 Patch Tuesday. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement