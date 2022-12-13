Microsoft Windows Security Updates December 2022 overview
Microsoft released security and non-security updates for all client and server versions and editions of its Windows operating system on the December 2022 Patch Tuesday. The company released security updates for other Microsoft products as well today.
The security updates are already available via Windows Updates, update management systems such as WSUS, and as direct downloads from the Microsoft Update Catalog.
Our overview of the December 2022 Microsoft Patch Day includes information about the released cumulative updates, download links, information about known issues, support links and much more.
Tip: check out the November 2022 Patch Day overview here.
Microsoft Windows Security Updates: December 2022
Here is a an Excel spreadsheet that lists the security updates that Microsoft released in December. Just click on the link to download it, as an archive, to your device: microsoft-windows-security-updates-december-2022
Executive Summary
- Windows 10 version 21H1 reached end of support today. There will be no future updates for the operating system.
- There will be only one more Patch Day for Windows 7 and 8/8.1 after the December 2022 Patch Tuesday.
- Microsoft designated Windows 10 version 22H2 for broad deployment.
- Microsoft released security advisory ADV220005 on Microsoft Signed Drivers Being Used Maliciously.
- The following client versions of Windows have known issues: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2
The following server versions of Windows have known issues: Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, Windows Server 2016, 2019 and 2022
Operating System Distribution
- Windows 7 (extended support only): 15 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 11 important, 1 moderate
- PowerShell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-41076
- Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-44676
- Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-44670
- Windows 8.1: 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 16 important, 1 moderate
- same as Windows 7
- Windows 10 version 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2: 26 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 22 important, 1 moderate
- same as Windows 7
- Windows 11 and Windows 11 version 22H2: 25 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 21 important, 1 moderate
- same as Windows 7
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 15 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 11 important, 1 moderate
- PowerShell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-41076
- Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-44676
- Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-44670
- Windows Server 2012 R2: 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 16 important, 1 moderate
- same as Windows Server 2008 R2.
- Windows Server 2016: 20 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 15 important, 2 moderate
- same as Windows Server 2008 R2.
- Windows Server 2019: 25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 21 important, 2 moderate
- same as Windows Server 2008 R2.
- Windows Server 2022: 25 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 21 important, 2 moderate
- same as Windows Server 2008 R2.
Windows Security Updates
Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2
Updates and improvements:
- Fixed a memory leak in LSASS.exe (Local Security Authority Subsystem Service) on Windows domain controllers.
- Fiji won't observe daylight saving time in 2022.
Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2
Updates and improvements:
- Fixed a memory leak in LSASS.exe (Local Security Authority Subsystem Service) on Windows domain controllers.
- Fiji won't observe daylight saving time in 2022.
Windows 10 version 21H1m 21H2 and 22H2
- Support Page: KB5021233
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates.
- All updates of the November 2022 preview updates.
Windows 11 Release version
- Support Page: KB5021255
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates.
- This update addresses an issue that might affect Data Protection Application Programming Interface (DPAPI) decryption.
- All updates of the November 2022 preview updates.
Windows 11 version 22H2
- Support Page: KB5021255
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates.
- Fixed a Task Manager display issue.
- This update addresses an issue that might affect Data Protection Application Programming Interface (DPAPI) decryption.
- All updates of the November 2022 preview updates.
Other security updates
2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10, version 1507 (KB5021243)
.NET Framework
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020859)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5020860)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5020861)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020862)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020867)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020868)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5020869)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020876)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020878)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5020879)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020894)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5020895)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5020896)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020897)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020898)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020899)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5020900)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5020901)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5020902)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5020903)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5021079)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5021080)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5021081)
2022-12 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5021082)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5021091)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5021092)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5021094)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10, version 1809 (KB5020866)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10, version 1607 (KB5020873)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10, version 1809 (KB5020874)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5020875)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server, version 21H2 for x64 (KB5020877)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5020880)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 21H1 and Windows 10, version 20H2 (KB5020881)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5020882)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows Server, version 21H2 for x64 (KB5020883)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows Server version 21H1 and Windows 10, version 21H1 (KB5020905)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5021084)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10, version 1809 (KB5021085)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 20H2 (KB5021086)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 21H1 (KB5021087)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 21H1 and Windows 10, version 20H2 (KB5021088)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10, version 22H2 (KB5021089)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5021090)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10, version 21H1 and Windows 10, version 20H2 (KB5020872)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows Server version 21H2 for x64 (KB5021095)
2022-12 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5021093)
Server updates
2022-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5021285)
2022-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5021296)
2022-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5021289)
2022-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5021293)
2022-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5021303)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10, version 1607 (KB5021235)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10, version 1809 (KB5021237)
2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows Server version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5021249)
Known Issues
Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2
- (New) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.
- (Old) After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs.
- Microsoft released guidance on the issue here.
- (Old) Updates may show as failed and may be uninstalled because the machine is not on ESU.
- Expected behaviour.
Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2
- (New) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.
- (Old) After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs.
- Microsoft released guidance on the issue here.
Windows 10 versions 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2
- (New) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.
- (Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed.
- Workaround described on the support page.
Windows 11 and Windows 11 version 22H2
- (New) Apps which use ODBC connections through sqlsrv32.dll to access databases may not be able to connect. Check out Microsoft confirms Windows database connection issues for additional information.
- (New) After you install this or later updates, you might be unable to reconnect to Direct Access after temporarily losing network connectivity or transitioning between Wi-Fi networks or access points.
- Resolved using Known Issue Rollback. See Windows 10 and 11: Direct Access issue confirmed by Microsoft for more information.
- (Old) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly".
- Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.
- (Old) Copying large files (multiple gigabytes) may take longer than expected.
- Use the commands robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J until fixed.
Security advisories and updates
- ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
- ADV220005 -- Guidance on Microsoft Signed Drivers Being Used Maliciously
Non-security updates
Microsoft Office Updates
You find Office update information here.
How to download and install the December 2022 security updates
The security updates that Microsoft released on December 13, 2022 are already available. Home users may download them via Windows Update or directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.
Do the following to run a manual check for updates:
- Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
- Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2
- KB5021291 -- 2022-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows 7
- KB5021288-- 2022-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows 7
Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2
- KB5021294 -- 2022-12 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows 8.1
- KB5021296 -- 2022-12 Security Only Quality Update for Windows 8.1
Windows 10 version 21H1
-
KB5021233 -- 2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H1
Windows 10 Version 21H2
- KB5021233 -- 2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 10 version 22H2
- KB5021233 -- 2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 11 Release version
- KB5021255 -- 2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 11
- KB5021255 -- 2022-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
Additional resources
- December 2022 Security Updates release notes
- List of software updates for Microsoft products
- List of the latest Windows Updates and Services Packs
- Security Updates Guide
- Microsoft Update Catalog site
- Our in-depth Windows update guide
- How to install optional updates on Windows 10
- Windows 11 Update History
- Windows 10 Update History
- Windows 8.1 Update History
- Windows 7 Update History
Comments
Windoze 7 updatezzz, sweeet!
I just updated to Windows 10 version 22H2 O.S. Build 19045.2364.
I had for the first time with Windows 10 problems with correct and complete updating.
More specifically with the new modules KB 5021089 and also with KB 5021233.
The second time I tried to update the two the first time not updating they also updated.
Soo all’s well that ends well!
My and my wife PC’s I updated to windows 11 Pro N.
Now for them that don’t know nor understand what the N is for. Google it. :P
So now, I have windows 11 Pro N, installed, and with no BloadWare.
Thank GOD!