Microsoft Windows 11 Update Schedule Seemingly Reaches Far into the Future
One of the key aspects to ship with Windows 11 22H2 is the confirmation of the rumor Ghacks first reported back in July, which is that Microsoft is returning to launching a new version of Windows every three years. This put a halt to the yearly feature update cycle we had been led to believe would take Windows 11 forward, replacing it with a newer “Moment” update cycle. It now looks like there may be at least three more Windows Moment Updates in development, which could possibly mean all Moment updates leading up to Windows 12 may already be slated for development.
We recently saw the launch of the Moment 1 update, which shipped in October with key features including File Explorer Tabs, Suggested Actions, a Taskbar overflow option, improvements to the Photos app, and more. Moment 2 has already been confirmed as in development by Windows Insiders and is due for launch early next, as well as the Moments moniker also being confirmed as the internal point of reference at Microsoft for the updates.
Since those reports broke, news has also been leaked of a rumored Moments 3 update being on Microsoft’s release schedule although there has been no confirmation of the proposed timeframes for its release. The internal test IDs for the updates, however, which ended up on Twitter clearly indicated the third ID.
Interestingly, a fourth ID has now also been leaked by the same Windows Insider researcher who broke the news of the third Moments ID.
https://twitter.com/PhantomOfEarth/status/1597391858862526464
This means that we could be seeing here the test development schedule for all the remaining Moments updates that will take us to Windows 12. On the other hand, however, there is also a chance, as has been commented on by the leaker himself, that the speed with which these test IDs are being generated means they are for tests of something completely different and don’t refer to future Moments updates at all. The key to watch out for here is whether a fifth test ID is added to the schedule sometime soon. If that happens, the likelihood of these being test-scheduling IDs for future Windows 11 updates becomes less likely.
Comments
Does it means that if a feature is a downgrade (e.g. the worst taskbar ever), we must wait three years till be solved? Oh come on, long life to W10, currently the best OS by Microsoft with greetings to the old and good W7 (that still rocks and will rock for a big while). Thanks @Patrick for the article! :]
I was using windows 8.1 for a while. on my dell T3600. I got to reading, and found out that windows 10 is really windows 8.1 with a face lift. MicroSoft is making it in every build of their OS’s. having the user to make 15 clicks just to get where they are going inside of windows. Like the Add/Remove Programs.
In windows 7 it’s 2 clicks. In win 10 it’s 3. in windows 11 it’s 5. I’m still using windows 7. LORT~
Lets pray win 12 is bloat ware free, and functions like windows 7? That’s what we talk about in PalTalk Tech rooms. How that MicroSoft is getting away from doing things right.
My beloved father still uses W7 and he is the happiest man on earth. No more words needed.
I continue to use Windows 7. What should I do if Microsoft stops ESU? I’m not sure. Windows 10 is terrible, and Windows 11 is worse. Linux doesn’t support the software I use, and OSX is worthless.
LOL using the term “Moments” reminds me of some cheesy television commercial. Microsoft has completely lost the plot to their OS. Bunch of clowns running the show now who have completely ruined what used to be an intuitive and useful user interface.
On top of that add the whole “Windows as service” with all the built-in telemetry and services/tasks running in the background and it’s even worse. No thanks, once support ends for Windows 8.1 next year I’m done with Microsoft and will be moving on to Linux.
As much as I want Windows 11 to be good and having been using it since pre-release in 2021, I keep finding how not good it is. Windows 10 wasn’t much better, but it had a few things that were better – it was easier to set up default programs, there was less nagging and the OS didn’t act like a malware where it would periodically re-enable disabled (by me) settings or reinstall Edge when I explicitly uninstalled it.
I fear that going forward, Windows will become more like a dictatorship where you either abide by its rules or get out (to Linux and Mac). Microsoft will try to push to the very limit and see how much crap they can shove on their users before the last straw.
Until Linux can prove an easy and reliable substitute for Windows, Microsoft will keep crapping up Windows until the end of days. I’m pretty sure that at this point all the suits and big heads at Microsoft, or ex-Microsoft like Ballmer or Gates don’t use Windows, they probably use Mac and barely do anything than watch videos or send e-mails.