Microsoft releases the April 2024 Security Updates for Windows

The April 2024 security updates for Windows are now available. Microsoft released the security updates for all supported Windows versions and also other company products on today's Patch Day.

Our overview helps home users and system administrators. It offers information on the released patches and links to official Microsoft resources to look up additional information. It highlights known issues, new and fixed, links to download options, and also reveals important changes in Windows client releases.

Check out the March 2024 Security update overview here.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: April 2024

The following Excel spreadsheet lists the security updates that Microsoft released on the April 2024 Patch Tuesday. Download the zip archive to your local computer and extract it. You can view it Excel or any compatible spreadsheet application: Windows Security Updates April 2024

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security patches for 149 unique vulnerabilities.

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Windows 11 has no known issues according to Microsoft.

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008

The latest Windows releases include a new filter driver that prevents non-Microsoft software from setting defaults on Windows.

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 68 vulnerabilities, 0 critical and 68 important.

68 vulnerabilities, 0 critical and 68 important. Windows 11 version 22H2 : 69 vulnerabilities, 0 critical and 69 important

: 69 vulnerabilities, 0 critical and 69 important Windows 11 version 23H2: 69 vulnerabilities, 0 critical and 69 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 32 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 27 important

32 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 27 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : vulnerabilities: critical and important unknown

: vulnerabilities: critical and important Win dows Server 2016 : 70 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 70 important

: 70 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 70 important Windows Server 2019 : 80 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 80 important

: 80 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 80 important Windows Server 2022: 83 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 83 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5036892

Updates and improvements:

Security updates. Adds Windows Spotlight support for desktop backgrounds. You may enable this under Settings > Personalization > Background > Personalize your background > Windows spotlight. Rolls out gradually. Adds widgets to the lock screen. You may turn the feature on or off under Settings > Personalization > Lockscreen. Plus all other changes of the March 26, 2024 preview update for Windows 10.



Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5036893

Updates and improvements:

Security Updates.

The Moment Update 5 changes are included in this update and will roll out to users who install it.

Search highlights are enabled on the taskbar search box for users in the European Economic Area. This rolls out gradually, it may not be available on all systems immediately.

Clipboard Redirection policy for Remote Desktop Session Host can now be set to from the local PC to the remote computer only.

IT administrators may use mobile device management to "turn off the prompt that appears when users sign in to an Entra-joined machine". This is done by turning the DisablePostLogonProvisioning policy setting on.

Plus all other changes of the preview update released on March 26, 2024.

Windows Security updates

2024-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5036925)

2024-04 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5036892)

2024-04 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5036894)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5036909)

Server

2024-04 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5036922)

2024-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5036967)

2024-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5036932)

2024-04 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5036950)

2024-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5036969)

2024-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5036960)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5036896)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5036899)

.NET Framework

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5036605)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5036606)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5036607)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5036612)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5036614)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5036615)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5036624)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5036625)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5036626)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5036627)

2024-04 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5036631)

2024-04 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5036632)

2024-04 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5036633)

2024-04 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5036634)

2024-04 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 SP1 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5036636)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 SP1 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5036637)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5037038)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5037039)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5037040)

2024-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5037041)

2024-04 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5037127)

2024-04 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5037128)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5036604)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5036608)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5036609)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5036610)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5036611)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5036613)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5036617)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5036618)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5036619)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5036620)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5036621)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5037033)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5037034)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5037035)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5037036)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5037037)

2024-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5037087)

Servicing Stack Updates

2024-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5037019)

2024-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5037016)

2024-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5037022)

2024-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5037021)

Non-Security updates

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

(OLD) Description: Desktop icons may be moved around unexpectedly between monitors when using Copilot on more than one monitor. Users may also experience "other alignment issues" according to Microsoft.

Workaround: none. Microsoft may disable Copilot on multimonitor devices.

(OLD) Description: Copilot in Windows is not supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the right or left side of the screen.

Workaround: align the taskbar horizontally, either at the top or bottom of the screen.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Microsoft lists no known issues.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the April 2024 security updates

Security updates are downloaded and installed automatically on non-managed Windows devices by default. Windows users who do not want to wait for this to happen can speed up the process by searching for updates manually in Windows Update or by downloading the updates manually to install them.

Here is how that is done using Windows Update.

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

As always, make sure to back up the system before installing any updates. It is a good safety precaution. While Windows does include recovery options, this may fail and it is always a good idea to have a second option available in that case.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5036892 -- 2024-4 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5036893 -- 2024-4 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5036893 -- 2024-4 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Additional resources

