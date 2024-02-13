The Windows Security Updates for February 2024 are here

This is the Microsoft Windows security updates overview for February 2024. Microsoft patched 73 different security vulnerabilities in its products and six non-Microsoft vulnerabilities on today's Patch Day.

Our overview is a helpful resource for administrators and home users alike. It lists all relevant security updates as well as known issues. You get information on each of the updates and links to official Microsoft support pages.

You also find an Excel spreadsheet with the list of released updates and download instructions below among other information.

Check out the January 2024 Security update overview here.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: February 2024

You may download this Excel spreadsheet for a list of released security updates and information about each of the updates. Click on the following link to download the Excel file, contained in a ZIP, to the local system: Microsoft Windows ecurity updates February 2024

Executive Summary

Microsoft patched a critical remote code execution vulnerability in all client and server versions of Windows.

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Windows 11 has no known issues according to Microsoft.

Windows Server clients: Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2, Windows Server 2022

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 38 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 37 important. Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-21357

38 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 37 important. Windows 11 version 22H2 : 41 vulnerabilities, 2 critical. 38 important, and 1 moderate Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-21357 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-20684

: 41 vulnerabilities, 2 critical. 38 important, and 1 moderate Windows 11 version 23H2 : 41 vulnerabilities, 2 critical. 38 important, and 1 moderate same as Windows 11 version 22H2

: 41 vulnerabilities, 2 critical. 38 important, and 1 moderate

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 27 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 26 important Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-21357

27 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 26 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : vulnerabilities: critical and important no information

: vulnerabilities: critical and important Win dows Server 2016 : 34 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 33 important same critical vulnerability fixes as Windows Server 2008 R2

: 34 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 33 important Windows Server 2019 : 39 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 38 important same critical vulnerability fixes as Windows Server 2008 R2

: 39 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 38 important Windows Server 2022: 36 vulnerabilities: 2 critical, 33 important, and 1 moderate Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-21357 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-20684

36 vulnerabilities: 2 critical, 33 important, and 1 moderate

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5034763

Updates and improvements:

Fixes an explorer.exe issue that could cause it to stop responding. Microsoft notes that this happened when restarting or shutting down a PC with a "controller accessory attached to it".

Improves downloads of Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) by enabling HTTPS support.

Fixes a bug that affects the Certificate Authority snap-in. The Delta CRL option could not be selected.

Fixes the cause for error 0xd0000034. This error could be thrown when updating "eligible devices to Windows 11" using Windows Update.

Security updates.

Plus all the changes listed in the preview update.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5034765

Updates and improvements:

The update fixes a Narrator issue that caused it to be slow when using Natural Voices.

Fixes an explorer.exe issue that could cause it to stop responding. Microsoft notes that this happened when restarting or shutting down a PC with a "controller accessory attached to it".

Improves downloads of Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) by enabling HTTPS support.

Security updates.

Plus all the changes made by the preview update.

Windows Security updates

2024-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5034774)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5034767)

2024-02 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5034763)

2024-02 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5034766)

Server

2024-02 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5034768)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5034770)

2024-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5034795)

2024-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5034833)

2024-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5034819)

2024-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5034830)

2024-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034809)

2024-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034831)

2024-02 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5034860)

NET Framework

2024-01 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5033909)

2024-01 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5033914)

Servicing Stack Updates

2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5034862)

2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5034864)

2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034865)

2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5034866)

2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5034867)

2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5034868)

Non-Security updates

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034615)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5034616)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5034617)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5034620)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5034621)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5034622)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034687)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 (KB5034688)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5034689)

2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5034690)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5034466)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5034467)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5034468)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5034611)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5034612)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5034613)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5034614)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5034619)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5034624)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5034625)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5034626)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5034682)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5034683)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5034684)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5034685)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5034923)

2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5034686)

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

(OLD) Description: Desktop icons may be moved around unexpectedly between monitors when using Copilot on more than one monitor. Users may also experience "other alignment issues" according to Microsoft.

Workaround: none. Microsoft may disable Copilot on multimonitor devices.

(OLD) Description: Copilot in Windows is not supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the right or left side of the screen.

Workaround: align the taskbar horizontally, either at the top or bottom of the screen.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Microsoft lists no known issues.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the February 2024 security updates

Non-managed Windows systems receive security updates automatically by default. This does not happen immediately after release though. Some administrators may prefer to download updates manually to install them on one or multiple devices.

To update using Windows Update, use the following guide:

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Tip: we recommend to create a full system backup prior to installing any updates on Windows machines. The built-in tools are not overly reliable when things go wrong, and the backup enables you to restore the system in case of critical issues.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5034763 -- 2024-2 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5034765 -- 2024-2 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5034765 -- 2024-2 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Additional resources

