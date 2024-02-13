The Windows Security Updates for February 2024 are here
This is the Microsoft Windows security updates overview for February 2024. Microsoft patched 73 different security vulnerabilities in its products and six non-Microsoft vulnerabilities on today's Patch Day.
Our overview is a helpful resource for administrators and home users alike. It lists all relevant security updates as well as known issues. You get information on each of the updates and links to official Microsoft support pages.
You also find an Excel spreadsheet with the list of released updates and download instructions below among other information.
Check out the January 2024 Security update overview here.
Microsoft Windows Security Updates: February 2024
You may download this Excel spreadsheet for a list of released security updates and information about each of the updates. Click on the following link to download the Excel file, contained in a ZIP, to the local system: Microsoft Windows ecurity updates February 2024
Executive Summary
- Microsoft patched a critical remote code execution vulnerability in all client and server versions of Windows.
- Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2
- Windows 11 has no known issues according to Microsoft.
- Windows Server clients: Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2, Windows Server 2022
Product overview
Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.
- Windows 10 version 22H2: 38 vulnerabilities, 1 critical and 37 important.
- Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-21357
- Windows 11 version 22H2: 41 vulnerabilities, 2 critical. 38 important, and 1 moderate
- Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-21357
- Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-20684
- Windows 11 version 23H2: 41 vulnerabilities, 2 critical. 38 important, and 1 moderate
- same as Windows 11 version 22H2
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 27 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 26 important
- Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-21357
- Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only): vulnerabilities: critical and important
- no information
- Windows Server 2016: 34 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 33 important
- same critical vulnerability fixes as Windows Server 2008 R2
- Windows Server 2019: 39 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 38 important
- same critical vulnerability fixes as Windows Server 2008 R2
- Windows Server 2022: 36 vulnerabilities: 2 critical, 33 important, and 1 moderate
- Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-21357
- Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-20684
Windows Security Updates
Windows 10 version 22H2
- Support Page: KB5034763
Updates and improvements:
- Fixes an explorer.exe issue that could cause it to stop responding. Microsoft notes that this happened when restarting or shutting down a PC with a "controller accessory attached to it".
- Improves downloads of Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) by enabling HTTPS support.
- Fixes a bug that affects the Certificate Authority snap-in. The Delta CRL option could not be selected.
- Fixes the cause for error 0xd0000034. This error could be thrown when updating "eligible devices to Windows 11" using Windows Update.
- Security updates.
- Plus all the changes listed in the preview update.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
- Support Page: KB5034765
Updates and improvements:
- The update fixes a Narrator issue that caused it to be slow when using Natural Voices.
- Fixes an explorer.exe issue that could cause it to stop responding. Microsoft notes that this happened when restarting or shutting down a PC with a "controller accessory attached to it".
- Improves downloads of Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) by enabling HTTPS support.
- Security updates.
- Plus all the changes made by the preview update.
Windows Security updates
2024-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5034774)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5034767)
2024-02 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5034763)
2024-02 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5034766)
Server
2024-02 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5034768)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5034770)
2024-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5034795)
2024-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5034833)
2024-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5034819)
2024-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5034830)
2024-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034809)
2024-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034831)
2024-02 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5034860)
NET Framework
2024-01 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5033909)
2024-01 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5033914)
Servicing Stack Updates
2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5034862)
2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5034864)
2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034865)
2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5034866)
2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5034867)
2024-02 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5034868)
Non-Security updates
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034615)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5034616)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5034617)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5034620)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5034621)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5034622)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5034687)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 (KB5034688)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5034689)
2024-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5034690)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5034466)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5034467)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5034468)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5034611)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5034612)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5034613)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5034614)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5034619)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5034624)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5034625)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5034626)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5034682)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5034683)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5034684)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5034685)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5034923)
2024-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5034686)
Known Issues
Windows 10 version 22H2
(OLD) Description: Desktop icons may be moved around unexpectedly between monitors when using Copilot on more than one monitor. Users may also experience "other alignment issues" according to Microsoft.
Workaround: none. Microsoft may disable Copilot on multimonitor devices.
(OLD) Description: Copilot in Windows is not supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the right or left side of the screen.
Workaround: align the taskbar horizontally, either at the top or bottom of the screen.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
Microsoft lists no known issues.
Security advisories and updates
- ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
Microsoft Office Updates
You find Office update information here.
How to download and install the February 2024 security updates
Non-managed Windows systems receive security updates automatically by default. This does not happen immediately after release though. Some administrators may prefer to download updates manually to install them on one or multiple devices.
To update using Windows Update, use the following guide:
- Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
- Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.
Tip: we recommend to create a full system backup prior to installing any updates on Windows machines. The built-in tools are not overly reliable when things go wrong, and the backup enables you to restore the system in case of critical issues.
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 10 version 22H2
- KB5034763 -- 2024-2 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5034765 -- 2024-2 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5034765 -- 2024-2 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2
Additional resources
- February 2024 Security Updates release notes
- List of software updates for Microsoft products
- List of the latest Windows Updates and Services Packs
- Security Updates Guide
- Microsoft Update Catalog site
- Our in-depth Windows update guide
- How to install optional updates on Windows 10
- Windows 11 Update History
- Windows 10 Update History
Comments
There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!