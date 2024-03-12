Overview of the March 2024 Windows Security Updates

Microsoft released security updates for all supported versions of its Windows operating system and other company products on the March 2024 Patch Day.

This overview provides home users and administrators with information on the released updates. It contains information about each of the released updates, a list of confirmed issues by Microsoft, possible workarounds, links to official resources, and more.

Additionally, you find download links to download the updates manually, instructions on updating systems immediately, and much more below.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: March 2024

Here is an Excel spreadsheet with a list of security updates that Microsoft released. It contains information about each of the updates. Download the zip file to the local system and extract it to open it in Excel or a compatible spreadsheet application: Windows security updates March 2024

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security patches for 65 unique vulnerabilities.

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Windows 11 has no known issues according to Microsoft.

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 36 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 34 important. Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-21407 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-21408

36 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 34 important. Windows 11 version 22H2 : 39 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 37 important Same as Windows 10 version 22H2.

: 39 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 37 important Windows 11 version 23H2 : 39 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 37 important Same as Windows 10 version 22H2.

: 39 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 37 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 21 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 27 important

21 vulnerabilities: 0 critical and 27 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : vulnerabilities: critical and important unknown

: vulnerabilities: critical and important Win dows Server 2016 : 31 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 29 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-21407 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability New -- CVE-2024-21408

: 31 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 29 important Windows Server 2019 : 33 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 31 important same as Windows Server 2016.

: 33 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 31 important Windows Server 2022: 37 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 35 important same as Windows Server 2016.

37 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 35 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5035845

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

All fixes of the February 29, 2024 preview update. Adds third-party share functionality in Windows Share



Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5035853

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

Fixes an issue that could prevent the February 2024 security and preview updates from installing.

Includes all fixes of the February 29, 2024 preview update. Replaces Phone Link settings page with Mobile devices under Settings > Bluetooth & devices. Option to display, copy, and edit the most recent photos and screenshots of linked Android devices on Windows by getting notifications. Adds support for USB 80 Gbps.



Windows Security updates

2024-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5035858)

2024-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5035855)

2024-03 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5035857)

2024-03 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5035845)

2024-03 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5035854)

Windows Server:

2024-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5035920)

2024-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5035933)

2024-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5035930)

2024-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5035885)

2024-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5035888)

2024-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5035919)

2024-03 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5035849)

2024-03 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5035959)

Servicing Stack:

2024-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5035966)

2024-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5035962)

2024-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5035968)

2024-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5035969)

Non-Security updates

2024-03 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows 10 Version 21H2, Windows 10 Version 21H1, and Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5036032)

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

(OLD) Description: Desktop icons may be moved around unexpectedly between monitors when using Copilot on more than one monitor. Users may also experience "other alignment issues" according to Microsoft.

Workaround: none. Microsoft may disable Copilot on multimonitor devices.

(OLD) Description: Copilot in Windows is not supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the right or left side of the screen.

Workaround: align the taskbar horizontally, either at the top or bottom of the screen.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Microsoft lists no known issues.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the March 2024 security updates

Most unmanaged Windows systems are configured to download and install security and critical updates automatically. The operating system checks for updates regularly, which means that the updates will be installed automatically eventually.

Since the checking for updates does not happen in real-time, it may take a while before the updates get discovered and installed. You may speed up the installation by searching for updates manually.

To update directly using Windows Update, use the following guide:

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

We recommend that you create a system backup prior to installing any updates for Windows. Windows includes recovery tools, but these may fail and a backup guarantees that you may restore a working version of Windows.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5035845 -- 2024-3 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5035853 -- 2024-3 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5035853 -- 2024-3 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Additional resources

