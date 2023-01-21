Windows 10 KB5019275 preview update fixes hangs and other issues

Microsoft published a new preview update for Windows 10 that is addressing several hangs and other issues. The update is available publicly but does not get installed automatically. Administrators need to seek it in Windows Update to install it on systems.

Main reasons for installing a preview update are to address issues that are experienced currently and to test new features before the final version of the update is released along with security updates on the February 2023 Patch Tuesday.

The official changelogis available here.

KB5019275 for Windows 10

Windows 10 users may select Start > Settings > Windows Update and on the page that opens "check for updates" to run a manual update check. Windows Update should return KB5019275 at this point so that it can be installed on the device.

The preview update introduces one new feature that is already available on Windows 11. Microsoft account users see OneDrive storage alerts now on the Systems page of the Settings app.

As far as hangs are concerned, it fixes the following:

An unspecified issue affecting conhost.exe that prevents it from responding.

Applications may stop responding when mouse and keyboard are used at the same time when the Input Method Editor is active.

The desktop may stop responding when Task View is opened on the system.

KB5019275 makes several other changes. Notable are fixes for two Resilient File System (ReFS) issues that caused a "nonpaged pool leak" and high nonpaged pool data, which depleted system memory.

Two additional fixes address sign-in and sign-out issues. The first addresses an issue in the Search Indexer that prevented ussers from singing-in or signing-out; the second issue affected cached Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) authentication data and caused the first sign-in to fail.

The update has no new known issues. All of its fixes will be included in the next cumulative update for Windows 10, which will be released on February 14, 2023. Most Windows administrators may want to skip the update as it is a beta release effectively.

Now You: do you install preview updates?

