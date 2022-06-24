The end of Windows 8.1 is near, and Microsoft plans to inform customers with warnings
Microsoft plans to display notifications on Windows 8.1 systems to inform customers about the upcoming end of support.
Windows 8.1 was not Microsoft's most successful desktop operating system, but it still is used by millions of computer users.. Depending on who you ask, top picks include Windows XP SP3, Windows 7 SP2 and one of the newer Windows 10 versions.
When Windows 7 ran out of support more than two years ago, Microsoft displayed notifications on the desktop that informed customers about the upcoming end of support. With ESU, organizations and businesses could extend support for three years for a price that doubled with each passing year. Clever folks found a way to bypass Windows 7 ESU to install the updates that Microsoft releases on home devices.
Coincidentally, Windows 7 ESU support is going to end in the same month that Windows 8.1 support is going to end. Microsoft confirmed already that it won't be launching an ESU program for Windows 8.1 to extend the operating system lifetime for organizations and businesses:
Microsoft will not be offering an Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 8.1. Continuing to use Windows 8.1 after January 10, 2023 may increase an organization’s exposure to security risks or impact its ability to meet compliance obligations.
Windows 8.1 support ends on January 10, 2023. Microsoft will release a last round of security updates for the operating system on the day before support is ended entirely. Microsoft won't provide technical support, software updates or security updates after official support ends.
The operating system was launched in 2013 as the successor to the unpopular Windows 8 operating system. Windows 8.1 addressed some of the issues of Windows 8, but it never managed to convince the majority of Windows 7 device owners to make the upgrade. Microsoft ended mainstream support for Windows 8.1 in January 2018, five years after its initial release. The five years of extended support that follow mainstream support end in January 2022.
Microsoft has three suggestions for customers who are running Windows 8.1 devices:
- Buy a new PC with Windows 11 (recommended).
- Install Windows 11 on the current PC (if compatible).
- Install Windows 10 on the current PC.
Customers have several other options, including making the switch to Linux, or continuing to run Windows 8.1. While not recommended, as security vulnerabilities won't be fixed anymore after January 10, 2023, it may be a temporary option for some.
The upgrade to Windows 10 may not be the best course of action either, as Microsoft plans to retire the operating system in 2025. Still, if compatible, the device could be upgraded free of charge to Windows 11 to continue receiving security updates.
Now You: do you use Windows 8.1 devices? What do you plan to do when the operating system reaches end of support?
Comments
Will do a free upgrade of Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 22H2 when it is released later this year. Get to extend my h/w life till 2025.
There is no such thing as Windows 7 Service Pack 2 officially…
Windows 8.1 brought improvements to Windows 8, however I still prefer and use Windows 8.0 and I still use Windows 7 without ESU…
Install Startisback on Windows 8.0 and it will feel like Windows 7 with a flat/2D theme/UI
Windows is (Like they did before with Windows xp and others Windows o.s.) offering special security update licensee for governments, local authorities and company’s.
Maybe there is a possibility that you can hitch a ride on it.
I’m still using Windows 8.1 Pro on two Dell desktop PC’s along with Classic Shell to make the UI similar to Windows 7. They are rock solid systems and run very well with only reboots once a month to take a system image before installing Microsoft updates.
Both PC’s came with Windows 10 but after a few months I grew tired of the “OS as a service” where it felt like the system was serving Microsoft’s wishes instead of my own. What really pushed me over the edge was the change to Windows updates where there is no longer a simple method to turn off updating like previous OS versions. I also did not like the implementation of various services (SIH Client, WaasMedic and Update Orchestrator) and scheduled tasks that would periodically run even if you had disabled them. At some point they would automatically re-enable themselves and start running again which only contributed to the feeling the OS is not in my control anymore. Whereas with Windows 8.1 I can simply turn off updates and also perform a check for updates any time I wish without worrying it will trigger the download of something. Instead it just returns a list of updates that I can easily choose what to download and install. I prefer that level of built-in control and no need for some third party tools to do the it.
As to when support ends for Windows 8.1, I plan to continue to use the systems normally for quite a while as OS updates are but one layer of security. I used Windows XP for years after support ended and I never had an issue regarding security of the system. Long term my plan is to move to Linux. Microsoft has lost the plot with their OS.