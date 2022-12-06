Chrome notification suggests Windows 10 or 11 on Windows 7 and 8.1 devices
Google Chrome users who use the web browser on Windows 7 Service Pack 1, Windows 8.1 or Windows Server 2012 R2 devices get a notification at the top of the browser screen that informs them about the upcoming support end of Chrome on the operating system.
"To get future Google Chrome updates, you'll need Windows 10 or later. This computer is using Windows 7", it reads on a Windows 7 device. Other Chromium-based browsers may show the notification as well. Brave, for instance, displays the notification already as well.
Microsoft ends support for the operating systems Windows 7 and 8.1 in January 2023. Google announced earlier that it will end support for Chrome running on these operating systems in January 2023 as well. End of support means that Google will no longer release updates for the browser on Windows 7 or 8.1. Google releases updates, security and otherwise, regularly. Other browsers may extend the support period. Firefox, for instance, may be supported for a period after support ends officially.
The notification about the upcoming end of support for Chrome is important, especially for users who may not have heard about it. Some users of Chrome may have an issue with the notification. While it is possible to close it using the x-icon, it is displayed again on the next run of the browser.
The notification is always displayed in the active tab of the browser. Closing it removes it for the session, but it returns on the next start of the browser.
There is an option to disable the notification, but it works only on installed versions of Chrome. Günter Born discovered a thread on the official Chrome support forum that provides the instructions.
All it takes is to add information to the Windows Registry to do so. I have created a Registry file that you may import on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 devices. Just download the file, chrome-end-of-support, extract the zip archive, and double-click on the Registry file to add the information to the Registry.
Editing the Registry manually is also an option:
- Open Start, type regedit.exe and select the Registry editor result.
- .Go to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Google\Chrome.
- If one of the keys does not exist, right-click on the previous and select New > Key. Name it accordingly.
- Right-click on Chrome and select New > Dword (32-bit) Value.
- Name it SuppressUnsupportedOSWarning.
- Double-click on the name and set its value to 1.
- Restart the computer.
The developer of security solutions, 0Patch, announced that they plan to support Windows 7 for at least 2 years with security patches. The service is not free, but costs less than $25 or $35 per year, depending on the selected plan.
Now You: do you run Windows 7 or 8.1? What will you do after January 2023?
Comments
What will i do? Of course i’ll continue to use Windows 7 with pos esu updates or will use 0patch service.
Chrome is not important because i don’t use it at all.
yeah because it is only Chromium dropping support lol, I mean, you can keep using a 13 years old OS instead of a better win10 which you can get for free if you wanted to.
But then don’t complain when more and more software stops working on your Win7.
Firefox is also dropping support next year, Adobe, Autodesk, Blackmagic design already ask win10 only, few weeks ago, most recent Wacom drivers can only be installed win10+ and just like that more and more programs like Presonus Studio One, Affinity v2 is Win10+…
I mean, so many programs already dropped support for Win7 and 8.1, do you even use your computer for anything important? Since you are stubborn in your weird idea of “I won’t upgrade even if I can get it for free”….
But again, it is not about Chromium and every Chromium fork including Chrome, it’s about many important software doing the move and more and more companies will join, especially, because again, Win10 can be gotten for free so it makes sense developers moving on.
You can’t deny that Windows 7 was the last good version of Windows.
Windows 8 was a downgrade from Windows 7.
Windows 10 was an upgrade from Windows 8, but still a downgrade compared to Windows 7.
Windows 11 is neither an upgrade nor a downgrade to Windows 10, but definitely a downgrade compared to Windows 7.
Now in Windows 11:
– there is no simple way to set default programs for formats
– a lot of settings turn on automatically even if you turn them off
– some software, like Edge, Cortana, Defender act like malware – you uninstall them, they automatically get reinstalled with updates
– if you are stupid enough to give Edge a chance, first time you launch it, it soft-locks your whole screen and bombards you with ads and things you have to agree with, if you don’t want to agree to that, you have to call Task Manager and kill the process from there
If people want to use Windows 7, because they enjoy it, you can’t judge them. My computer has too new hardware and I can’t install Windows 7, oldest I can install is Windows 10. When I tried to install Windows 7, the installation failed midway with an error that my hardware doesn’t support Windows 7.
@Jek:
Sorry but not seeing the merit of Windows 8 (just because of flat design and the Start Screen) is piss poor thinking on your part. Windows 8 was more responsive and stable than Windows 7. Yes, if you’re an Aero fan, you’ll be left out in the cold, but from the desktop side, Windows 7 and 8 share much in common.
Plus, why would you think Windows 10 is better than Windows 8? That seems to be a uneducated assessment there
@Sam Dumm,
> “But again, it is not about Chromium and every Chromium fork including Chrome, it’s about many important software doing the move and more and more companies will join […]”
Software, important or not, is not always at it’s best with updates, in terms of bloatware mainly. Security maybe, though not always. Being unable to update such software because it requires Win10+ could be here and there more and advantage than a problem for users who stick with Windows 7/8.1
I’m running Firefox on Windows 7. Mozilla will require somewhere in 2023 Win10+ as you point it out for software in general. What are a Win7/8.1 user’s alternatives if Win10+ is an unacceptable option? Keep on with latest Win7/8.1 compatible software or move to Linux. My horizon, personally? Both options, in that order : I’ll move to Linux when Win7 will be on its knees to handle software and Web standards because of browser requirements but also due to Website technology (later on). It’ll be quicker should the PC itself pass away before, which would accelerate a new device of course, in which case any OS but Windows’ : Windows 7 will have been a long and happy journey and the last with Microsoft.
I perfectly fine with Iceweasel 107 [2022], Vegas Pro 18 [2020], Affinity Photo 1.10.6 [2022], recent Blender 3.x [2022], latest Renoise [2022].
Win 10 is garbage.
If Microsoft would wanted, W7 could be its very last big OS. They could have made and maintain the best OS ever even today (my father still uses W7 and he is able to connect to all kind of TV, while W10 and W11 don’t). By the way its W7 computer is working as an official FAX number too with the old phone port, and it is also working like an office because it works with all the official goverment files with IE11 like a charm. The 99% of the “serious” work in my home is done with my father’s W7. He doesn’t use Chrome, but Firefox 52.9 I think. Thanks for the article.
“What will you do after January 2023?”
I will keep running Windows 7 and I will use Firefox, until this computer blows up.
Well, I suggest Firefox on devices with Chrome.
It’s end of the road for microsoft edge on Windows 7 as well, only difference is unlike google ms pull the plug much earlier than the last 109v release and it seems that 108v will be the last edge release for Windows 7.
https://imgur.com/skjWdwv
Next major release of [1] Win7 extended kernel (or the countless other Chromium-based Chinese/Korean browsers) will solve that problem tho.
[1] https://github.com/vxiiduu/VxKex
so why Windows 7 pro enterprise esu as well as Windows Server 2008 R2 have been extended to 2026 via kb5015861 or kb5015862 update from July 2022 article. while chrome will stop working the year for what .
That is a good question Jonas. Google is silent about it, for now.
Yes you can update 7 to 10 for free, but when I did that with my laptop when support for 7 stopped it ran like a slug. You might meet the minimum hardware requirements listed but unless Microsoft have extremely streamlined 10’s hardware demands your experience will be an unhappy one.
I recently bought a refurbished laptop for a great price to upgrade from my 8.1 to 10,so my recommendation is rather than upgrade window’s update your hardware instead you might be surprised how cheap it will be.
I think that this is an EXCELLENT chance for MOZILLA/ firefox to do something about their problem: “Mozilla drags Microsoft, Google, Apple for obliterating any form of browser choice – If you’ve got no OS of your own, you’ve got little chance to compete, Firefox maker sighs”
https://www.theregister.com/2022/09/23/browsers_mozilla_microsoft_google/
Instead of just whining away their complaints, they should continue to support the beloved OS, at least until 0patch pulls the plug. This will give them a much bigger market share since ALL w7 (and w8.1) users will transition to firefox. Let’s not forget that windows 7 users are roughly as many as windows11 users.
Unfortunately the method with https://www.ghacks.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/chrome-end-of-support.zip does not work on Ungoogled Chromium!
The issue has been reported on the ungoogled chromium Github (see link below). Hopefully they decide to address it and can come up with a fix.
https://github.com/ungoogled-software/ungoogled-chromium-windows/issues/193
Here’s a working variant for Ungoogled chromium: https://krakenfiles.com/view/D3T1x7XjJq/file.html
You download this file, run it. Then restart your computer and you won’t see the unwanted caption anymore!
(The trick is to change the path to: [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Chromium]
“SuppressUnsupportedOSWarning”=dword:00000001)
If Windows 7 pro enterprise ESU Windows server 2008 R2 and Windows embedded poseready 7 have been extended to 2026 and 2027 via kb5015861 or kb5015862 updates with Esu 4.5.6th year keys that correspond enterprise users will not have other choice to use firefox esr which will last till mid 2023 or 2024 or Mypal.
Now You: do you run Windows 7 or 8.1? What will you do after January 2023?
I run Windows 8.1 on two personal desktop systems, but only use ungoogled chromium (portable) which has the notification prompt as well (started with version 108.x). The issue has been reported on the ungoogled chromium Github. So hopefully they decide to address it and can come up with a fix.
Either way, my plan is to stay on Windows 8.1 for a while even after OS support ends. Same with whatever last version of ungoogled chomium (which I only use for a few trusted websites) or Firefox ESR that will work on 8.1. Long term I plan to move to Linux as Microsoft’s “Windows as a service” is just not an option to me.
I came across a serious problem with this “solution” I published.
When you go: Chrome://Settings/Privacy -> Chrome://Settings/Security -> The menu “Use Secure DNS. This setting is disabled on managed browsers” is disabled without any ability to activate it.
If you use me DNS, do you remove Google’s unwanted inscription for Windows 7 support – horror!
There are two options:
1. To work with the DNS menu – manually delete the settings/directory created from regedit;
2. You reconcile with the available unwanted and annoying inscription on Google.
https://postimg.cc/cK6xzJqC