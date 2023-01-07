While Windows 7 has a fighting chance, it is game over for Windows 8.1

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 7, 2023
Windows 7
5

Windows 8.1 receives one more batch of security patches on the coming Tuesday before Microsoft lays the operating system to rest. Windows 8.1 does not get the same Extended Security Updates treatment that Windows 7 received for the past three years. Once the last patch has been released, it is game over for the operating system.

windows 8.1 support end warning

Windows 8.1 users may continue using it, but the system's security issues will no longer be fixed by Microsoft or anyone else. Browsers and other programs will stop getting updates, and some websites will refuse to work as new technologies are no longer supported by the browsers.

Windows 7, which receives the last ESU patches on Tuesday as well, looks to be in a similar situation on first glance. Microsoft won't release updates for it anymore, even though there is still demand for that. Many programs won't receive updates anymore and the situation looks identical to the one that Windows 8.1 users face.

There is a difference, however. 0Patch, known for keeping operating systems and programs alive beyond official support ranges, announced that it will support Windows 7 with at least two additional years of critical security updates. Additionally, it announced this week that it will also support Microsoft Edge on Windows 7 until at least January 2025.

With the security side of things taken care of, Windows 7 is the better option going forward for users and organizations who do not want to upgrade to Windows 10 or can't, for whatever reason. The extended security updates come at a cost, as 0Patch is charging around $25 per year and device for the privilege. Microsoft charged the same amount in the first year of ESU, but doubled the price for the second and third year.

Windows 7 users may still run into compatibility issues that prevent certain programs from running. While some software companies announced end of support already, e.g., Google with its Chrome browser, it is still uncertain for how longer others will support their programs on Windows 7 and also 8.1. Still, it seems likely that some programs will stop working. This would be a major problem in some cases. Gamers, for example, may rely on platforms such as Steam. If Valve, the company behind Steam, decides to end support for Windows 7, it could mean that Steam can't be run anymore on Windows 7 or 8.1.

All things considered, Windows 7 users are still in a better position, provided that they subscribe to 0Patch's offer to receive critical security updates for the next 2 years at least.

Now You: What would you do in that case?

Comments

  1. Emir-Stein Center said on January 7, 2023 at 3:34 pm
    Reply

    Windows 8.1 (not talking about 8) was a good improvement over Windows 7, except for the the full-screen Start. Software installation was much faster, colour accuracy was improved even for older displays etc. But it was torn between Windows 7 and 8 world and destined to die young.
    It’s a sad thing that after 8.1 MS no longer were focused on Windows, Nadella came and fired the whole “quality control & testing” department and Windows became a forever buggy half-baked platform.

    1. Akina said on January 7, 2023 at 4:20 pm
      Reply

      Because of Windows 8 many people didn’t even give a chance to Win8.1 and switched back to Win7. It was the best Windows I ever use, better than Win7 and bloatware and privacy nightmare Win10 in terms of performance. Its UI still looks gorgeous and I actually liked that fullscreen Start menu.

  2. John G. said on January 7, 2023 at 4:46 pm
    Reply

    As the song says: “Only know you love her when you let her go”. Hasta la vista Win 8.1!

  3. Mothy said on January 7, 2023 at 5:05 pm
    Reply

    I was planning to stay on Windows 8.1 (Pro with Classic/Open Shell) for a while on two desktop PC’s and eventually move to Linux. However all that changed a week ago after testing the new Linux Mint 21.1 LTS (Cinnamon edition) via a bootable USB.

    I was very impressed with the setup and operation of Mint. Everything just worked, it detected and installed all needed hardware drivers right away and I was able to immediately start evaluating/testing all the software that I need/use (ex. Firefox ESR, Ungoogled Chromium, Proton Mail Bridge, KeePass, Citrix. Redshift replaced f.lux). The only exception was QTranslate that only works on Windows and which I could not find a Linux application that even comes close to the same feature set and functionality. But I found a workaround for that specific use case via Oracle VirtualBox to run Windows 8.1 as a virtual machine. I then used Macrium to create an image of that desktop and since the other desktop has exactly the same hardware I was able to simply restore the image to it. So now both desktops are running Linux Mint Cinnamon with the option to run a Windows 8.1 virtual machine.

    Now next week’s Microsoft patch Tuesday will be the first time I have not had to worry about updating any personal Windows systems since they are now running Linux Mint instead. It’s quite refreshing to not even have to think about it anymore. So after just a week of using Linux Mint I find myself asking, “Why did I not switch to Linux sooner?” =D

    1. Mothy said on January 7, 2023 at 7:43 pm
      Reply

      Oops, just realized I left out the part where I installed Linux Mint on the SSD then configured and installed all software. After that is when the Macrium image was created and restored to the other PC.

Hot Discussions

Recently Updated

