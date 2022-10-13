0Patch promises 2 additional years of security patches for Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2

Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 will get at least an additional 2 years of security updates, courtesy of the micro-patching solution 0Patch.

Microsoft introduced Extended Security Updates for Windows 7 and Windows 2008 R2 when the operating systems ran out of support more than 2 years ago. Organizations could subscribe to ESU to receive security updates for these devices, but ways were soon discovered to install these patches on home devices running Windows 7 as well.

The last batch of security updates will arrive in January 2023 for Windows 7. Microsoft announced already that it won't extend support beyond the promised three years. For Server 2008 R2, Microsoft plans to extend support by a year.

Windows 7's usage share has dropped significantly in the years since support ended. It has been replaced by Windows 10 for the most part, but there is still a sizeable number of devices that use the classic operating system.

0Patch announced this week that it will provide its micro-patching service until January 2025, at least, for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 devices. The company produces security patches for "the most-likely-to-be-exploited critical vulnerabilities".

We have decided to keep providing security patches for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 for critical vulnerabilities that are likely to get exploited, and will be happy to keep you secured for a fraction of what you had paid for ESU so far. And you won't have to restart your computer even once, because our patches are applied directly in the memory of running processes instead of changing your executable files!

The service comes at a cost, but it is cheaper than what Microsoft charged for its ESU updates. Pro and Enterprise plans are available for 24.95€ or 34.95€ per year and agent (about the same in US Dollar). Both plans include patches for Microsoft Office 2010 as well.

Devices with Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 R2 that have not been updated since 2020 may also subscribe to 0Patch to receive all micro patches the company released since 2020 and all future updates. A total of 52 critical security issues were patched by the company since 2020. 0Patch focuses on critical security issues that are the most likely to be exploited.

Closing Words

Windows 7 users who plan to continue running the system may sign-up for 0Patch's Pro plan to get another two years of security updates out of the system. One has to remember that 0Patch focuses on critical patches only, but considering that there is no other option available, it may be a good investment.

Now You: which operating systems do you devices run? (via Born)

