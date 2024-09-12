Microsoft is deprecating Legacy DRM services - these clients are affected

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 12, 2024
Windows 7, Windows 8
|
1

Microsoft has added another feature to the list of deprecated Windows features. After tagging Paint 3D and Adobe Type1 fonts as deprecated in August 2024, it set its eyes on legacy DRM features this time.

DRM refers to Digital Rights Management. It is used to allow playback of protected media.

Deprecation means that the feature will be removed eventually from Windows. Microsoft does not say when this is going to happen for the mentioned features.

The details:

  • The change affects DRM on Windows 7 and Windows 8 only. Microsoft does not mention Windows 8.1, which makes it unclear if the system is also affected.
  • Windows Media Player and Silverlight are mentioned specifically by Microsoft.

Windows 7: Windows Media Player affected

windows media player

Windows 7 users who use Windows Media Player to play DRM content won't be able to do so anymore once Microsoft removes the functionality.

This means:

  • If you used Windows Media Player to rip CDs with protected content, then you won't be able to play these CDs anymore.
  • Windows Media Player won't play any protected content anymore. This may include purchased media.

Windows 7 users who used Media Player to rip content may need to use another program to rip the CDs again. The free CDex is a great audio CD ripper.

Microsoft released a Digital Rights Update Tool to the Microsoft Store that allows users to remove copy protection of wma audio files ripped with Windows Media Player. This may also work, but requires Windows 10 or newer. The tool is notoriously buggy according to reviews.

Windows 8: Silverlight and more

Windows 8 machines won't be able to play protected content anymore as well once the change lands.

Microsoft mentions Silverlight clients and also Windows 8 clients as affected. The effect is the same as on Windows 7: any attempt to play protected content in a Microsoft tool or a player that uses Microsoft technology is blocked once Microsoft removes the functionality.

This also affects streaming from a Silverlight or Windows 8 client to Microsoft's Xbox 360.

Windows 7 and 8 are not supported anymore

Both operating systems that Microsoft mentions are not supported anymore (apart from select non-Consumer versions). Both ran out of support in early 2023, which means that Microsoft is not creating updates for the systems anymore.

While most Windows users have upgraded their devices to newer versions of Windows, a sizeable percentage of users is still using devices with these operating systems.

Statcounter estimates that about 3 percent of Windows users are still on Windows 7 or Windows 8. With more than a billion Windows devices, that is still a sizeable number of users.

Closing Words

Microsoft released a new Windows Media Player in the meantime for newer versions of Windows. This player does not appear fully compatible with DRM media files created on Windows 7 using legacy DRM systems.

You may try the tool mentioned above to remove DRM, but it may not work in all cases. You can check out the latest deprecated features on Microsoft's website.

Are you affected by Microsoft's decision? Did you use Windows Media Player or Silverlight in the past? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
Microsoft is deprecating Legacy DRM services - these clients are affected
Article Name
Microsoft is deprecating Legacy DRM services - these clients are affected
Description
Microsoft is ending legacy DRM support for two versions of Windows; this may affect playback of protected content.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows market share february 2023

Windows 10 market share skyrockets, while Windows 7 market share nearly halves
google chrome requires windows 7

Here is what happens when you try to install and run unsupported browsers on Windows 7

Microsoft sneaks Secure Boot support into Windows 7 shortly before support ends
windows 8.1 support end warning

While Windows 7 has a fighting chance, it is game over for Windows 8.1
Windows 11 Upgrade

Windows 7 and 8.1 support ends next month
chrome get windows 10 11

Chrome notification suggests Windows 10 or 11 on Windows 7 and 8.1 devices

Tutorials & Tips

How to diagnose and fix Windows 8 apps crashes

Display the Advanced Boot Options in Windows 8 when you hit F8

How to log on automatically on Windows 8 using a Microsoft Account

Fixing Error Code 0x80073cf9 in Windows 8


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Mike said on September 12, 2024 at 3:02 pm
    Reply

    A. The purpose of _digital restrictions malware_ is to prevent purchased content from playing unless some scumbag on the other side of the planet approves of the current state of the client’s system, and more disgustingly) still feels like even allowing the media to play, as if it is any of their business in the first place. People do not have this problem at all with FM radio, DVDs, or mkv files, proving that it is a 100% artificial construct, designed to screw the consumer. Big Tech: “Hey consumer, you don’t want to upgrade your computer to our latest invasive trash-fire of an operating system with ads and dark patterns everywhere? Ha, then we’ll render all your purchased digital media unplayable; that’ll teach you.”

    B. This is just another reason to be glad I didn’t walk into a relationship that works like the above. I trust big tech less than the seediest motel in town, precisely because of reasons like the above. My media files will play whether I want to use Debian 12 or Debian 6.

    C. One would think that after something like this happens to the average Joe five times, they would get a clue.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved