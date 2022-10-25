Google ends Chrome support for Windows 7 and 8.1 in early 2023

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 25, 2022
Google Chrome
|
1

Google Chrome users who run the web browser on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 devices will soon have to do without updates for the web browser. Google announced today that its support for the two operating systems will end in early 2023.

chrome 106 stable

Windows 7 is in its third year of extended support currently at Microsoft. The last year of support ends on January 10th, 2023. Similarly, Windows 8.1's support will run out on the same day in 2023. With official support by Microsoft removed. Google decided to follow Microsoft's lead and drop support for the two operating systems in Chrome.

The company plans to end support officially on February 7th, 2023 with the release of Google Chrome 110 Stable. Future versions of Chrome won't be released for Windows 7 and 8.1 anymore, according to Google. Whether the company plans to block installations of Chrome or manual updates on the unsupported systems remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrome users who run the web browser on unsupported versions may continue using the latest versions released before end of support. It is generally not recommended to do so, as these will contain bugs and security issues that Google addresses in Chrome for supported operating systems only.

Most Chromium-based browser makers may follow Google. Major browser makers such as Microsoft, Brave, Opera or Vivaldi have yet to reveal whether they plan to extend support for the unsupported operating systems or extend it to provide users who run browsers on the unsupported versions of Windows with updates. Chrome users may find a new haven in Firefox, at least for the short term. Mozilla has yet to announce its plans for support going forward, though.

Windows 7 and 8.1 hold a sizeable share of the desktop operating system market. Statcounter sees both operating systems at about 14% of the overall Windows usage share worldwide. While these stats are not exact, they suggest that millions of devices are still running these operating system versions.

Closing Words

With Google removing support early, it is likely that other browsers will benefit from the gap that the decision leaves in the short term.

Now You: are you affected by Google's decision?

Summary
Google ends Chrome support for Windows 7 and 8.1 in early 2023
Article Name
Google ends Chrome support for Windows 7 and 8.1 in early 2023
Description
Google Chrome users who run the web browser on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 devices will soon have to do without updates for the web browser.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

chrome 106 security update

Google Chrome 106 point update fixes 6 security vulnerabilities
google chrome 106 update

Google releases mysterious update for Google Chrome 106
chrome 106 security update

Google released a second Chrome security update this week
google chrome

Google delays the death of Manifest V2 extensions to 2024
chrome 106 stable

Chrome 106 Stable fixes 20 security issues
google chrome proxy extensions

Google continues extensions Manifest v3 push even though some APIs are not ready yet

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Steve99 said on October 25, 2022 at 2:14 pm
    Reply

    Goodbye Brave, Hello Firefox.

    I absolutely hate Firefox but in the choice between Win 10 or Win 7 with Firefox, Firefox it is…

    Of course a week later, when the “I want to be a Chrome Clone” Firefox voids Win 7, it will be Ubuntu and back to Brave because lets face it, there is no better browser than Brave.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved