Mozilla may extend Firefox on Windows 7 and 8.1 support
With Windows 7 and 8.1 ending official support by Microsoft in January 2023, software companies face a tough decision: should they support the operating systems for longer, or drop support at the official end of support date.
Google announced that it will end support for Google Chrome on Windows 7 and Windows 8 in February 2023. The company told Chrome users who run the browser on devices powered by these operating systems that they could continue running Chrome 110, the last version to be released for Windows 7 and 8.1, but that the browser would not receive any more updates. Google did not reveal how large the browser's user base is on these two Windows operating systems.
Mozilla faces an equally tough decision. About 15% of Firefox users use the browser on Windows 7 and 8.1 machines. The percentage dropped significantly in the past couple of years, but is still almost as much as the percentage of all other operating systems that Firefox runs on, with the exception of the dominating Windows 10 platform. Firefox on all Linux distributions, on Mac, and all other versions of Windows, including Windows 8.1, also have a user base of about 15%.
Mozilla started to discuss the end of support for Windows 7 and 8.1 almost three years ago, but the thread on Bugzilla got traction only recently. A decision has not been made yet in regards to a potential support extension for these operating systems.
Mozilla considers two main options right now:
- End support in January 2023.
- Extend support until at least June 2023.
Ending support in January 2023 would alienate about 15% of the browser's user base. These users could continue to run the then-unsupported browser, similarly to how Chrome users can do so starting in February 2023. Some might move to a different browser, depending on whether it continues to be supported on their platform.
This option would remove a lot of headaches regarding testing, development tools and other tasks related to engineering. The downside would be that Firefox would lose a percentage of its user base over night.
The second option that Mozilla considers extends support until the release of the next Firefox ESR version. Firefox users on Windows 7 and 8.1 would be moved to Firefox 102 ESR, the current Extended Support Release branch, and would receive updates until Firefox 102 ESR is moved to Firefox 114 ESR; this happens in August 2023.
What appears to be clear is that Mozilla's support for Windows 7 and 8.1 will end in 2023. Firefox users who run the browser on Windows 7 or 8.1 devices have a number of options:
- Upgrade to Windows 10. A sizeable number of devices will be upgraded to Windows 10 once support runs out. Microsoft's dominating operating system is supported until 2025.
- Keep using the unsupported Firefox on the unsupported version of Windows.
- Switch to a web browser that continues to be supported and continue to run the unsupported version of Windows.
- Migrate to Linux and run Firefox on Linux.
All of these options either have a lengthy upgrade or migration process, or put the browser and/or system at risk because of the unsupported state.
Now You: do you use Windows 7 or 8.1? What will you do in January 2023? (via security.nl)
Comments
W7 here.
Thanks for relevant post!
Will keep riding till web works.
What if they moved these users to ESR version?
That is one of the ideas. This would guarantee support until August 2023.
No martin, it will happen the same way as in the Win Xp/ Vista case, meaning they will move the users on the 114 ESR and give them another year of security updates i.e. August 2024.
https://blog.mozilla.org/futurereleases/2017/10/04/firefox-support-for-windows-xp-and-vista/
Windows 7 user here.
About the options and probabilities/10 :
Upgrade to Windows 10 : 0 (Win11? Do negative probabilities make any sens?).
Keep using the unsupported Firefox on the unsupported version of Windows : 5
Switch to a web browser that continues to be supported : 3
Migrate to Linux and run Firefox on Linux : 2
I’m reluctant to consider a new OS, but I’m sure it won’t be Microsoft, hence Linux if applicable.
I’m reluctant to consider a new default browser, so sticking to latest Win7 compatible version of Firefox is most likely.
Nevertheless I may consider another browser supporting Win7, perhaps Brave in such a case. But I doubt any browser will continue to support Win7/8.1 after 2023 anyway.
What is most likely in my case is indeed is to carry on with latest compatible Firefox until I get a new PC which will inevitably run on Linux given Microsoft 10/11/[…] is an option I can and will refuse. I’d surprise myself should i consider switching to more than to a new OS by entering the Mac environment, but who knows for sure?
I have two personal desktop systems still on Windows 8.1 (Pro) with Firefox ESR as my main web browser. My plan is to continue using both for a while after they end support while eventually moving to Linux. Microsoft and their “Windows as a service” is NOT a consideration what-so-ever. Windows 8.1 is the end of the road for me.
Have stayed with Win7 and will continue to do so. I use FF, Brave, and Pale Moon. When they stop supporting my OS I will continue to use them. I have a new, never used, Win10 laptop. I expect to be forced to get it up and running so I can use internet services that will surely fail me as support falls away. That’s the only reason I bought the durn, ugly thing. It will get minimal use. I have no desire to work online or use any kind of online applications.
Linux, unfortunately, is not an option. All the good software is written for Windows, and I’m a software junkie.
Very sad, to me, the way Windows has gone.