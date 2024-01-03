Lan Mouse: open source cross-platform mouse and keyboard sharing software

Lan Mouse is an open source program for Windows, Linux and macOs that allows users to control multiple devices using one mouse and keyboard. Development focus is on Linux and the versions of macOS and Windows are somewhat limited at this point in development. The program is written entirely in Rust.

Programs like Mouse Without Borders, Stardock's Multiplicity KVM, Input Leap, or ShareMouse offer similar functionality. The programs are either commercial or only available for specific platforms.

The core idea of all of these programs is to control multiple devices, e.g. a Windows PC, a macBook and a Linux system, with the mouse and keyboard of one of these devices.

Lan Mouse

Lan Mouse's latest version can be downloaded from GitHub. Installation packages for Linux, macOS and Windows as well as the source code are provided there.

The application has an interface but it can also be used from the command line. There is a configuration file that supports loading clients automatically on startup.

Note that Windows may throw a SmartScreen security error when Lan Mouse is launched. This is a false positive, which happens often when software is new.

The interface displays all connected clients and the option to add clients to control them with a single mouse and keyboard set.

The application needs to run on the main system and all clients. Note that the default port is set to 4242 and that communication over this port may need to be allowed in the firewall before you may use mouse and keyboard across multiple systems.

Performance was good during tests between different clients. The app sends all events via UDP without any acknowledgement at the moment for performance purposes. While that ensures a fast performance, there can be events that it discards because of a lack of acknowledgement.

The roadmap lists several major improvements. Next to introducing input capture on the systems that don't support it yet, Windows, macOS and x11 for the most part, there will also be IP address switching functionality, Clipboard support and support for encryption for security.

Closing Words

Lan Mouse is an interesting open source project to control multiple computers with a single mouse and keyboard. The project is in active development and new versions have been released regularly up to this point.

Now You: do you use software like Lan Mouse or have use for it?

