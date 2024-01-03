Lan Mouse: open source cross-platform mouse and keyboard sharing software

Mouse
Martin Brinkmann
Jan 3, 2024
Linux, Mac, Windows software
|
0

Lan Mouse is an open source program for Windows, Linux and macOs that allows users to control multiple devices using one mouse and keyboard. Development focus is on Linux and the versions of macOS and Windows are somewhat limited at this point in development. The program is written entirely in Rust.

Programs like Mouse Without Borders, Stardock's Multiplicity KVM, Input Leap, or ShareMouse offer similar functionality. The programs are either commercial or only available for specific platforms.

The core idea of all of these programs is to control multiple devices, e.g. a Windows PC, a macBook and a Linux system, with the mouse and keyboard of one of these devices.

Lan Mouse

Lan Mouse

Lan Mouse's latest version can be downloaded from GitHub. Installation packages for Linux, macOS and Windows as well as the source code are provided there.

The application has an interface but it can also be used from the command line. There is a configuration file that supports loading clients automatically on startup.

Note that Windows may throw a SmartScreen security error when Lan Mouse is launched. This is a false positive, which happens often when software is new.

The interface displays all connected clients and the option to add clients to control them with a single mouse and keyboard set.

The application needs to run on the main system and all clients. Note that the default port is set to 4242 and that communication over this port may need to be allowed in the firewall before you may use mouse and keyboard across multiple systems.

Performance was good during tests between different clients. The app sends all events via UDP without any acknowledgement at the moment for performance purposes. While that ensures a fast performance, there can be events that it discards because of a lack of acknowledgement.

The roadmap lists several major improvements. Next to introducing input capture on the systems that don't support it yet, Windows, macOS and x11 for the most part, there will also be IP address switching functionality, Clipboard support and support for encryption for security.

Closing Words

Lan Mouse is an interesting open source project to control multiple computers with a single mouse and keyboard. The project is in active development and new versions have been released regularly up to this point.

Now You: do you use software like Lan Mouse or have use for it?

Summary
Lan Mouse: open source cross-platform mouse and keyboard sharing software
Article Name
Lan Mouse: open source cross-platform mouse and keyboard sharing software
Description
Lan Mouse is an open source program for Windows, Linux and macOs that allows users to control multiple devices using one mouse and keyboard.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

ubuntu 23.10 desktop

Ubuntu 23.10 released with new Ubuntu App Center and security improvements
Looney Tunables CVE-2023-4911

Linux users, take action against the "Looney Tunables" now

Privacy is Sexy: custom privacy scripts for Windows, Linux and macOS
linux mint 21.2

Linux Mint 21.2 has been released: here is what is new
How to fix blank page issue in Vivaldi, Brave and Chrome in Linux Mint

Chromium based browsers are not loading pages properly on Linux, here's how to fix it

iVentoy: boot and install operating systems on multiple machines over the network

Tutorials & Tips

OneDrive 101: How to use Microsoft's cloud service?

How to add a hotkey for delayed screenshot capture in ShareX

How to import saves from DraStic to DeSmuME and vice-versa

How to disable autoplay videos in Telegram Desktop


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved