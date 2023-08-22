Privacy is Sexy: custom privacy scripts for Windows, Linux and macOS

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 22, 2023
Linux, Mac, Security, Windows software
|
0

Privacy is Sexy is a free service that allows users of desktop operating systems to improve their privacy by creating and executing custom scripts. The service is available for Windows, Linux and macOS as an online version and software version.

Both versions support the creation of custom scripts, but only the software version includes options to run the custom scripts right away.

A quick look at the online version of Privacy is Sexy explains how the service works and how it differs from other privacy tools. Users select one of the supported operating systems, say Windows, and may then pick one of the available categories to browse available options or use the built-in search.

privacy is sexy

Categories such as privacy cleanup, disable OS data collection, remove bloatware, or privacy over security, list dozens of customization options.

Remove bloatware, for example, lists scripts to uninstall Windows Store apps, remove OneDrive and other built-in Windows features, or to remove Widgets on Windows 11. Several of these list multiple options, e.g., selecting the application uninstallation option lists most apps that Microsoft ships with the Windows operating system by default.

Not all scripts are designed to improve privacy by removing features or making changes to the system. There is the security improvements category, which lists options to enable Meltdown and Spectre protections, disable unsafe features, or to prevent WinRM from using basic authentication.

It takes a while to go through the entire list of available options. The web-based version of Privacy is Sexy lists 648 scripts for Windows, 129 scripts for macOS and 127 scripts for Linux at the time of writing

Scripts are selected with clicks on checkboxes and added to a custom script that contains all the user's selections. The custom script is listed on the same page, giving users full control.

privacy is sexy software

Most options include a revert button, which may be used to revert changes made earlier. Sometimes, removing features may lead to unintentional consequences, and the revert option ensures that issues can be corrected.

The custom script can be downloaded to the local system or copied to the Clipboard.

The main difference between the web-based version and application is that the latter includes an option to run the script right on the local system. The software-version seems to be based on Electron, which

Scripts are saved in a format that the selected operating system supports. On Windows, scripts are saved as .bat files, which users may run on any local system once downloaded.

Closing Words

Privacy is Sexy is a useful tool for intermediate and advanced users who want to improve privacy, security and remove bloat from their operating systems. The lack of explanations makes this less of a suitable tool for new and inexperienced users. While there are revert options available, some of the scripts may break required functionality.

Most users may want to create a system backup, for instance using Paragon's Backup & Recovery Free software for Windows, before they run scripts on the local system.

Now You: do you use privacy tools? (via Deskmodder)

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1star1star
no rating based on 0 votes
Software Name
Privacy is Sexy
Operating System
Windows, Linux, Mac
Software Category
Administration
Landing Page
https://github.com/undergroundwires/privacy.sexy
Advertisement

Related content

linux mint 21.2

Linux Mint 21.2 has been released: here is what is new
How to fix blank page issue in Vivaldi, Brave and Chrome in Linux Mint

Chromium based browsers are not loading pages properly on Linux, here's how to fix it

iVentoy: boot and install operating systems on multiple machines over the network

Linux 6.3 offers improved security and functionality for users
The newest Linux 6.2 includes M1 chip support for Mac users, but it is still not fully functional, finished, or ready for primetime use. 

Ubuntu 23.04 Final is out with these changes

Tired of Windows? Here is how to try Linux Mint

Tutorials & Tips

OneDrive 101: How to use Microsoft's cloud service?

How to add a hotkey for delayed screenshot capture in ShareX

How to import saves from DraStic to DeSmuME and vice-versa

How to disable autoplay videos in Telegram Desktop


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Dwight Stegall said on January 2, 2020 at 10:12 am
    Reply

    I love auto-playing videos. It saves me a thousand clicks a day.

    1. Claymore said on January 2, 2020 at 2:09 pm
      Reply

      And probably costs your a good amount of data, if you don’t have a good plan. Better would be an opt-in than opt-out.

  2. cobalt said on January 2, 2020 at 2:58 pm
    Reply

    I hate auto-playing videos. Never click on them. Never watch them. Just one more manic marketing/advertising ploy that is rampant on the internet, to grab your attention intrusively, greedily, and glaringly obnoxiously. Second worst is those stupid timed pop-ups to get you to sign-up for something. No wonder so many people have screwed up attention spans.

  3. ULBoom said on January 2, 2020 at 10:21 pm
    Reply

    Telegram is introducing Telepathic Videos, they play in your head and can’t be stopped unless you turn off the app, put the device in your freezer (no signal, batteries die quickly) then go outside into reality. Scary proposition but definitely worth trying.

  4. Peterc said on January 4, 2020 at 4:03 am
    Reply

    I appreciate the tip, Ashwin — thanks!

  5. Anonymous said on January 7, 2020 at 6:02 pm
    Reply

    i fucking hate autoplaying videos

    1. fiighi said on May 14, 2020 at 5:24 pm
      Reply

      YESSSS! :))))

  6. Anonymous said on March 16, 2020 at 12:10 pm
    Reply

    Thanks!
    Quick, concise and effective instructions!

  7. fhjhj said on May 14, 2020 at 5:23 pm
    Reply

    Thank you so much!

  8. 01101001b said on August 30, 2020 at 11:14 pm
    Reply

    You saved my life. Thank you! =)

  9. Daniel Gonzalez said on October 9, 2020 at 4:37 pm
    Reply

    Thanks a lot for the tip!

  10. stuzzngton botulism said on March 3, 2021 at 12:01 pm
    Reply

    Unfortunately there’s still no way to stop an autoplaying video once you’ve started it. So you get to choose; either don’t watch it at all… or watch it looping for all eternity.

    More great UI design from your friendly neighbourhood Telegram devs. The people who brought you “no scrollbars on OSX” and “allowing other people to remotely delete data on your devices”

    1. Space Lord said on December 3, 2022 at 1:42 am
      Reply

      Not true, at least not on my Telegram desktop PC setup; I started playing a video that I couldn’t find a way to stop playing in a loop over and over again, which led me to find this article.

      I followed the article’s instructions and toggled off the autoplay for videos and GIFs for all three categories, Private, Group and Channel, and once I did that and saved the settings the previously perma-looping video stopped and the UI was replaced with a blank window and a ‘Play’ symbol.

  11. Sashka said on December 11, 2021 at 9:02 pm
    Reply

    Thanks a lot!

  12. Jo said on January 16, 2023 at 12:51 am
    Reply

    Thank you, someone posting some disturbing surgery stuff in a group and I’m not keen on having it replay over and over.

  13. Michal said on August 6, 2023 at 1:53 pm
    Reply

    Thank you! They really went out of their way to hide this setting, didn’t they. I wonder if that was just incompetence, or outright malice.

  14. 🔞 said on August 22, 2023 at 10:23 am
    Reply

    Hmm, on the website it states: “There’s no shady stuff as 100% of the website is open source.” No, it required some scripts for the basic website to even load… It can be classified as untrustworthy and poor quality design.

    Martin, where do you predict this post will be sent today, will it reach the correct thread or be redirected to some random thread on AI, Social media fads, or be tapped onto a long debate on browser bug comments. Your visitor comments database is kaput! :-/

  15. 12bytes said on August 22, 2023 at 12:58 pm
    Reply

    privacy.sexy may not be a great resource – for example, one of the scripts in the ‘configure programs’ scripts for Firefox enables ‘privacy.firstparty.isolate’ – FPI is obsolete and has been replaced with dFPI which can be enabled in ‘preferences > privacy & security > enhanced tracking protection’ by selecting the ‘strict’ option

    another script disables WebRTC to prevent IP leakage (VPN, etc.) – this is apparently no longer necessary (see ‘[SECTION 2000]’ of the arkenfox js)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved