Privacy is Sexy: custom privacy scripts for Windows, Linux and macOS
Privacy is Sexy is a free service that allows users of desktop operating systems to improve their privacy by creating and executing custom scripts. The service is available for Windows, Linux and macOS as an online version and software version.
Both versions support the creation of custom scripts, but only the software version includes options to run the custom scripts right away.
A quick look at the online version of Privacy is Sexy explains how the service works and how it differs from other privacy tools. Users select one of the supported operating systems, say Windows, and may then pick one of the available categories to browse available options or use the built-in search.
Categories such as privacy cleanup, disable OS data collection, remove bloatware, or privacy over security, list dozens of customization options.
Remove bloatware, for example, lists scripts to uninstall Windows Store apps, remove OneDrive and other built-in Windows features, or to remove Widgets on Windows 11. Several of these list multiple options, e.g., selecting the application uninstallation option lists most apps that Microsoft ships with the Windows operating system by default.
Not all scripts are designed to improve privacy by removing features or making changes to the system. There is the security improvements category, which lists options to enable Meltdown and Spectre protections, disable unsafe features, or to prevent WinRM from using basic authentication.
It takes a while to go through the entire list of available options. The web-based version of Privacy is Sexy lists 648 scripts for Windows, 129 scripts for macOS and 127 scripts for Linux at the time of writing
Scripts are selected with clicks on checkboxes and added to a custom script that contains all the user's selections. The custom script is listed on the same page, giving users full control.
Most options include a revert button, which may be used to revert changes made earlier. Sometimes, removing features may lead to unintentional consequences, and the revert option ensures that issues can be corrected.
The custom script can be downloaded to the local system or copied to the Clipboard.
The main difference between the web-based version and application is that the latter includes an option to run the script right on the local system. The software-version seems to be based on Electron, which
Scripts are saved in a format that the selected operating system supports. On Windows, scripts are saved as .bat files, which users may run on any local system once downloaded.
Closing Words
Privacy is Sexy is a useful tool for intermediate and advanced users who want to improve privacy, security and remove bloat from their operating systems. The lack of explanations makes this less of a suitable tool for new and inexperienced users. While there are revert options available, some of the scripts may break required functionality.
Most users may want to create a system backup, for instance using Paragon's Backup & Recovery Free software for Windows, before they run scripts on the local system.
Now You: do you use privacy tools? (via Deskmodder)
Comments
I love auto-playing videos. It saves me a thousand clicks a day.
And probably costs your a good amount of data, if you don’t have a good plan. Better would be an opt-in than opt-out.
I hate auto-playing videos. Never click on them. Never watch them. Just one more manic marketing/advertising ploy that is rampant on the internet, to grab your attention intrusively, greedily, and glaringly obnoxiously. Second worst is those stupid timed pop-ups to get you to sign-up for something. No wonder so many people have screwed up attention spans.
Telegram is introducing Telepathic Videos, they play in your head and can’t be stopped unless you turn off the app, put the device in your freezer (no signal, batteries die quickly) then go outside into reality. Scary proposition but definitely worth trying.
I appreciate the tip, Ashwin — thanks!
i fucking hate autoplaying videos
YESSSS! :))))
Thanks!
Quick, concise and effective instructions!
Thank you so much!
You saved my life. Thank you! =)
Thanks a lot for the tip!
Unfortunately there’s still no way to stop an autoplaying video once you’ve started it. So you get to choose; either don’t watch it at all… or watch it looping for all eternity.
More great UI design from your friendly neighbourhood Telegram devs. The people who brought you “no scrollbars on OSX” and “allowing other people to remotely delete data on your devices”
Not true, at least not on my Telegram desktop PC setup; I started playing a video that I couldn’t find a way to stop playing in a loop over and over again, which led me to find this article.
I followed the article’s instructions and toggled off the autoplay for videos and GIFs for all three categories, Private, Group and Channel, and once I did that and saved the settings the previously perma-looping video stopped and the UI was replaced with a blank window and a ‘Play’ symbol.
Thanks a lot!
Thank you, someone posting some disturbing surgery stuff in a group and I’m not keen on having it replay over and over.
Thank you! They really went out of their way to hide this setting, didn’t they. I wonder if that was just incompetence, or outright malice.
Hmm, on the website it states: “There’s no shady stuff as 100% of the website is open source.” No, it required some scripts for the basic website to even load… It can be classified as untrustworthy and poor quality design.
Martin, where do you predict this post will be sent today, will it reach the correct thread or be redirected to some random thread on AI, Social media fads, or be tapped onto a long debate on browser bug comments. Your visitor comments database is kaput! :-/
privacy.sexy may not be a great resource – for example, one of the scripts in the ‘configure programs’ scripts for Firefox enables ‘privacy.firstparty.isolate’ – FPI is obsolete and has been replaced with dFPI which can be enabled in ‘preferences > privacy & security > enhanced tracking protection’ by selecting the ‘strict’ option
another script disables WebRTC to prevent IP leakage (VPN, etc.) – this is apparently no longer necessary (see ‘[SECTION 2000]’ of the arkenfox js)