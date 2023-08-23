Bitwarden launches Secrets Manager for teams

Bitwarden Secrets Manager is an open source end-to-end encrypted service that teams may use to "store, manage, automate, and share secrets at scale". Aimed at development teams, who often need to share important data during the development process and thereafter, Secrets Manager enables teams to store and share data in a secure environment.

Organizations and teams that use Bitwarden Secrets Manager may use it to store an unlimited amount of secrets, including API keys, application and database passwords, certificates or codes.

Pricing starts at $0 for small teams and projects. The free plan supports unlimited secrets, like all the other plans, but limits users to 2 and projects to 3. Teams and Enterprise accounts are available for $6 and $12 per month and user.

Developers who use Secrets Manager may access the stored data on all machines. Secure sharing is a key feature of the service, as it allows users to share important data with other users using end-to-end encryption. Depending on previous workflows in organizations, developers may have shared data using manual encryption and sometimes transfer options that are not considered secure.

Bitwarden lists DevOps and IT benefits in the announcement as well; from machine and user activity audits and easy provisioning of employees, to rapid deployments scalable and centralized secrets management.

The main page of Secrets Manager on Bitwarden's website provides additional information and sign-up options. Current Bitwarden customers may add Secrets Manager to their subscriptions immediately. There is also an option to request a free trial.

Bitwarden plans to add new features to Secrets Manager in the future. Kubernetes, Terraform and Ansible integrations will be added next to GitHub Actions, which exists already. SDK languages will also be extended, and access management will be enhanced to assign users and accounts to individual secrets, instead of project levels.

Closing Words

Organizations may switch to Bitwarden's Secret Manager to improve secrets management and security. Much depends on how secrets are stored and shared in the development environment at the time. It is good to see small development teams supported as well, as they may use the service free of charge.

Now You: do you share passwords or other important data online?

