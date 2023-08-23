Bitwarden launches Secrets Manager for teams

bitwarden
Martin Brinkmann
Aug 23, 2023
Security
|
0

Bitwarden Secrets Manager is an open source end-to-end encrypted service that teams may use to "store, manage, automate, and share secrets at scale". Aimed at development teams, who often need to share important data during the development process and thereafter, Secrets Manager enables teams to store and share data in a secure environment.

Organizations and teams that use Bitwarden Secrets Manager may use it to store an unlimited amount of secrets, including API keys, application and database passwords, certificates or codes.

Pricing starts at $0 for small teams and projects. The free plan supports unlimited secrets, like all the other plans, but limits users to 2 and projects to 3. Teams and Enterprise accounts are available for $6 and $12 per month and user.

Developers who use Secrets Manager may access the stored data on all machines. Secure sharing is a key feature of the service, as it allows users to share important data with other users using end-to-end encryption. Depending on previous workflows in organizations, developers may have shared data using manual encryption and sometimes transfer options that are not considered secure.

Bitwarden lists DevOps and IT benefits in the announcement as well; from machine and user activity audits and easy provisioning of employees, to rapid deployments scalable and centralized secrets management.

bitwarden secrets manager

The main page of Secrets Manager on Bitwarden's website provides additional information and sign-up options. Current Bitwarden customers may add Secrets Manager to their subscriptions immediately. There is also an option to request a free trial.

Bitwarden plans to add new features to Secrets Manager in the future. Kubernetes, Terraform and Ansible integrations will be added next to GitHub Actions, which exists already. SDK languages will also be extended, and access management will be enhanced to assign users and accounts to individual secrets, instead of project levels.

Closing Words

Organizations may switch to Bitwarden's Secret Manager to improve secrets management and security. Much depends on how secrets are stored and shared in the development environment at the time. It is good to see small development teams supported as well, as they may use the service free of charge.

Now You: do you share passwords or other important data online?

Summary
Bitwarden launches Secrets Manager for teams
Article Name
Bitwarden launches Secrets Manager for teams
Description
Bitwarden Secrets Manager is an open source end-to-end encrypted service that teams may use to "store, manage, automate, and share secrets at scale".
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Privacy is Sexy: custom privacy scripts for Windows, Linux and macOS
proton sentinel

Proton Sentinel: next level account security protection for (almost) everyone

LinkedIn hack: You need to check your LinkedIn account

Discord.io data breach: 760K users affected
lastpass

LastPass improves passwordless logins with FIDO2 authenticator support for desktops
chinese hackers breach us government

Microsoft Authenticator will soon provide codes via WhatsApp

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved