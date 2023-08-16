Samsung rolls out One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch to older devices

According to the latest announcement by Samsung, more devices will support One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch. This is great news for users who have older Samsung devices, as the compatibility span has been extended.

The newest software capabilities and user interface from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series, and Watch 6 smartwatches will be made available on other compatible Galaxy smartphones.

The company said that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 would receive the One UI 5.1.1 software upgrade this month. Additionally, this update will be available for other compatible Samsung gadgets, such as older smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch compatible devices

So, you might ask, "Which Samsung device supports One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch after the latest announcement?" Of course, Samsung has also shared a list of devices that will support them. Here is the full list:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch features

The recently released Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 are expected to add a number of features to the existing foldables, including a customizable toolbar for the Flex Mode panel. Older foldables will also get the Multi Window option, enabling users to run two apps simultaneously without pausing media playing.

You can open applications, change their layout, move between them, or assign them to split-screen multitasking with the Hidden pop-up feature coming to Z Fold4, Z Flip5, and Tab S8 devices. You may then choose to conceal them when you're done.

By just holding down the pop-up window's handle, users may go from pop-up applications to two apps on the screen using the pop-up view to the multi-window feature.

You may pick several files with two hands and then drag & drop them to other programs on the taskbar for editing or sending. Tablets and the foldable Galaxy will both have this functionality.

The Watch5 and Watch4 lines of the Galaxy Watch are receiving sleep insights, which deliver a thorough summary of your sleep score replete with stats on sleep phases and aggregate sleep score.

With earlier smartphones, more watch face selections and a camera controller functionality that functions as a remote shutter on compatible Galaxy phones are also available to Galaxy Watch customers.

