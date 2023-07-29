Samsung starts working on dust-proofing their foldable devices

Emre Çitak
Jul 29, 2023
Mobile Computing
Samsung has been a pioneer in the foldable smartphone market. On July 26, 2023, Samsung launched its latest offerings, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, aiming to strengthen its position in the foldable phone market and fend off competition from rivals.

These innovative devices come with several improvements, with a particular focus on enhancing the user experience through design, features, and durability.

One of the noteworthy improvements is the incorporation of dust resistance in the new models, which aims to make foldable smartphones more durable and resilient in different environments.

 

Samsung recently unveiled that they are working on dust-proofing their foldable devices - Image courtesy of Samsung

Can dust-proofing be achieved by Samsung?

Dust-proofing foldable phones presents a significant technical challenge for manufacturers, including Samsung, despite their continuous efforts to enhance the durability and resilience of their devices. The incorporation of dust resistance becomes particularly critical for phones with moving parts, such as the hinge in foldable smartphones.

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest 5th-gen foldable devices from Samsung, come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance, they currently lack an official dust resistance rating.

But, according to Korean news outlet B!z watch, at a recent press conference following the Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung's mobile chief T M Roh confirmed that the company is actively working on bringing dust resistance to its foldable phones.

Roh addressed the consumer demand for dust proofing in foldable devices and assured users that Samsung is making various efforts to achieve this feature. However, he also acknowledged the challenges posed by the nature of foldable, which contain many moving parts, making it difficult to implement effective dust-proofing measures. As a result, consumers may have to "wait a little longer" for the inclusion of dust resistance in Samsung's foldable smartphones.

Featured image credit: Image by Freepik.

