Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs Watch 5 Pro: An overview

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs Watch 5 Pro conversation heats up as Samsung unveils its latest Galaxy Watch 6 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. It's immediately apparent that the "Pro" label is notably missing in this release. So, does this mean the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the new Pro in town?

Here, we'll delve into the fine details, comparing and contrasting these high-tech wearables, to help you make the best choice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Battery Life 30 hours with Always On Display, 40 hours without Up to 5 days Onboard GPS Yes Yes Sizes 43mm and 47mm 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm CPU Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Exynos W920 (Dualcore, 5nm) RAM 2GB 1.5GB Storage 16GB 16GB Connectivity LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC Bluetooth 5.2 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz & 5GHz / GPS / NFC / LTE Durability 5ATM + IP687 / MIL-STD-810H MIL-STD-810H Health sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall Sensor Heart Rate Monitor, BIA, Continuous SpO2 Price 43mm: $400 47mm: $430 $450 Weight 43mm: 52g 47mm: 59g 46.5g

Specs and pricing

In terms of price, specifications, and availability, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched with a $450 price tag and exclusively featured a 45mm case. To date, the price remains stable across most retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung's own store. With the introduction of the Watch 6 series, we might see a potential price drop. However, given that there's no direct successor to the Watch 5 Pro, the price could maintain its current standing for a while.

The pricing gap between the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic isn't overwhelming. The entry-level 43mm Watch 6 Classic will set you back $400, while opting for the larger 47mm model will push the price up to $430. You can find these Classic models at your regular tech hubs, with LTE variants available from your preferred network provider.

Design

Focusing on display and design, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro prides itself on a premium design, bearing resemblances with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, albeit with a few refined tweaks. The titanium casing and sapphire crystal display cover contribute to a luxe touch, while also reducing the weight of the Watch 5 Pro. Alternatively, the stainless-steel case of the Watch 6 Classic offers that satisfying, traditional watch-like heft that you might find more appealing.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now sports a sapphire crystal display, a step up in durability from the standard glass offering.

Despite the absence of the rotating bezel synonymous with the Classic series, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro still makes its mark with distinctive design features, material choices, and an enhanced battery life. It further caters to outdoor sports enthusiasts with themed watch faces and specialized activity tracking for hiking and cycling. So when it comes to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs Watch 5 Pro debate, both watches certainly have their own strengths to consider.

Performance

Glancing at the specifications, you'll spot a notable upgrade in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: the Exynos W930 processor, a step up from the W920 found in the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Coupled with a RAM upgrade to 2GB from 1.5GB, theoretically, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should offer a subtle boost in speed and power. Yet, it's worth noting that annual processor upgrades typically yield performance increases that don't dramatically alter the user experience. So don't bank on any transformative improvements in that area when comparing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs Watch 5 Pro.

As for software, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic debuts with the latest Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch software right off the bat. On the other hand, an upgrade to the newer software should hit the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro soon. And Samsung keeps its commitment to four years of significant software updates. Therefore, expect support for the Watch 6 Classic until 2027, while support for the Watch 5 Pro should end in 2026.

Health features

Looking at health and activity tracking, both smartwatches offer broad workout tracking capabilities. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with extra perks for outdoor activity lovers, like GPS mapping for cycling and hiking – albeit, curiously, not for running. Although both models offer reliable fitness tracking, the Watch 5 Pro falls short as a Garmin competitor for extreme outdoor activities. If that's what you're after, a specialized fitness tracker might be a better fit. Nevertheless, it does hold a slight edge over the Watch 6 Classic in terms of features, making it the Galaxy Watch of choice for those with an adventurous spirit.

Battery life

Battery life could be a deciding factor in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic vs Watch 5 Pro debate. If that's a priority for you, the Watch 5 Pro's impressive 590mAh battery – the largest ever in a Galaxy Watch – might win you over. With about two full days of usage before needing a recharge, it unfortunately falls short of Samsung's initial 80-hour battery life claim.

On the flip side, despite the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic's smaller battery capacities (300mAh for the 43mm model and 425mAh for the 47mm), Samsung claims a maximum 40-hour battery life with the always-on display off. With the always-on display on, you're looking at a 30-hour lifespan. Naturally, your actual mileage may vary depending on usage, but you can anticipate charging the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic approximately every day and a half.

Which one to buy?

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Watch 5 Pro manage to serve two different niches in the smartwatch market. The Watch 5 Pro is more of a fitness tracker for adventure-inclined people, while the Watch 6 Classic is a great smartwatch for people who love the feel and look of a traditional watch. Both devices will pair really well with some of the best Android phones — especially Galaxy phones.

We would say that given the price difference isn't too drastic between the two devices, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is likely worth considering because of its longer battery life. Not having to charge your smartwatch as often means it spends more time on your wrist doing the things you want it to and tracking all your important metrics. Plus, you will see sales on this model from time to time, making it go below $400. If that's the case it's definitely worth buying over the Watch 6 Classic for most people.

