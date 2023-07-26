Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: A full comparison

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 - the phrase instantly sparks curiosity, doesn't it? Just as Samsung's cryptic "Join the flip side" tagline led us to anticipate something big for their Galaxy Unpacked event. A telling sign that signaled the arrival of a revamped version of their renowned clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Now that the curtains have been lifted, we're left marveling at its evolution.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4

From noticeable transformations like a refreshed cover screen to the fresh heart beating under the hood, the enhancements can leave you puzzled when comparing these sibling devices. Here's a friendly guide to navigate through the noteworthy contrasts between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.7" 2640 x 1080 120Hz OLED primary display, 3.4" 720 x 748 60Hz OLED cover display 6.7" 2640 x 1080 120Hz OLED primary, 1.9" 260 x 512 OLED cover display RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB or 512GB 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB Battery 3,700mAh 3,700mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Operating System Android 13 (OneUI 5.1.1) Android 13 (OneUI 5.1) Front camera 10MP f/2.2 (1.22?m pixels) 10MP f/2.4 hole-punch camera (80? FoV, 1.22?m pixels) Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle (83? FoV, OIS, 1.8?m pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123? FoV, 1.12?m pixels) 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle (83? FoV, OIS, 1.8?m pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123? FoV, 1.12?m pixels) Connectivity 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6e 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6e Dimensions Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm, Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm Open: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm, Closed: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm folded (tapering to 15.9mm) Colors Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue Weight 187g 187g IP Rating IPX8 IPX8 Price Starting at $1,000 Starting at $1,000 (at launch)

Specs and pricing

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 - a recurring question that leads us further into the details of price, specs, and availability. Quite astonishingly, Samsung managed to keep the Galaxy Z Flip 5's price identical to its forerunner's launch price, even with the influx of significant upgrades. It's available from August 11, with pre-orders starting from July 26, at a reasonable $1,000, accessible both directly from Samsung and the major U.S. carriers. Mirroring the compatibility of the Flip 4, the latest model ensures seamless 5G connectivity across all prime networks.

As time passes, the Z Flip 4 will gradually retreat from shelves, making it a bit challenging to find. However, the hunt for a brand new unlocked piece can still cost you around $900 at the current time. Luckily, Samsung offers a lucrative trade-in deal that could save you up to $700 on a Flip 4, given you have an eligible phone for the swap. Notably, the Flip 5 might also feature similar trade-in schemes upon launch.

Design

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 - a debate that unfurls into design and display discussions. The allure of the new cover screen is undeniable. When extended, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 looks nearly identical to its predecessor. Both boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED primary inner display, sharing an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and offer identical 2640 x 1080 resolution. Both deliver a smooth scrolling and gaming experience and promise superior color contrast.

The noticeable design shift unfurls when you fold the clamshell. Inspired by Motorola's advancements with the Moto Razr+'s cover screen, Samsung went the extra mile, replacing the modest 1.9-inch screen of the Flip 4 with a 3.4-inch OLED display, creatively resembling a computer's file folder icon. This reimagined cover screen, presenting a 720 x 748 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, unlocks more features and app functionalities, reducing the need to frequently unfold your Z Flip 5.

The new model measures slightly slimmer at the tapering end, standing at 15.1mm, compared to the previous 15.9mm, signaling Samsung's persistent efforts to streamline their design.

Performance

An intriguing exploration that draws us into the heart of their technology. Much like any annual phone model refresh, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts slight enhancements in its internals that promise a performance edge over the Flip 4. The advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Flip 5 outshines the previous Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, as reflected in review scores and Geekbench numbers on NanoReview. Yet, the real-world performance, which is the crucial deciding factor for the average user, is likely to match closely. Though the exact performance leap remains to be tested, small upgrades usually don't translate to massive differences in real-world applications.

From what we've seen with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a powerhouse. Hence, the Flip 5 is likely to harness a similar level of muscle, ensuring smooth app functioning and effortless gaming. This chip fuels some of the finest Android phones out there, setting a high expectation for satisfaction.

The Galaxy Flip 5 will maintain the 8GB of RAM, but with a switch to LPDDR5X from the LPDDR5 used in the Flip 4. This change might go unnoticed during usage, but it ensures better battery efficiency at day's end.

In terms of software, the Flip 5 will debut with the latest OneUI 5.1.1, built on Android 13. Samsung's refined Android version provides ample customization options and settings, ensuring no dearth of features for Flip 5 users. The new cover screen also promises a greatly enhanced software experience when using the Flip 5 folded. Plus, with Samsung at the forefront of post-launch software support, you can look forward to a stream of updates over the years. The Flip 5 is set to enjoy an additional year of support compared to the planned support for the Flip 4.

Battery life

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 debate extends to their power sources too. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 inherits the same 3,700mAh battery as its forerunner. We found the Galaxy Z Flip 4's battery life to be quite ample during our review, usually stretching through a whole day with moderate use. While gaming could dip the battery life somewhat, the Flip 5 has a few cards up its sleeve that may extend battery life.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and LPDDR5X RAM in the Flip 5 offer more power efficiency than their counterparts in the Flip 4. However, considering that the new, larger 3.4-inch cover screen is bound to draw more power, the overall battery life might remain comparable to the Flip 4. While precise performance remains to be seen, don't expect a considerable boost in battery life.

When it comes to charging, the Flip 5 retains the 25W wired charging limit, which falls short of the 45W offered by other Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S23+. Still, a quick 30-minute charge should power up your Flip 5 from 0 to 50%. And the return of Wireless PowerShare allows you to charge your Samsung earbuds or other compatible devices using the Flip 5's battery.

Cameras

Cameras are an area where not much advancement has been made, at least on paper. The clamshell foldable's camera performance has always been less impressive than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, owing to the less sophisticated hardware. That said, the Z Flip 4 did improve upon night photography.

The rear cameras appear virtually unchanged, with the primary sensor being the same 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle found on the Flip 4. While adept at capturing a range of shots and serving as a reliable point-and-shoot option, the ultra-wide (identical to the previous model) excels at landscape photography.

The uniqueness of the Z Flip series shines through when the foldable design is leveraged optimally. Using the cover screen as a viewfinder or setting the phone at an angle for touchless selfies is always a fun-filled experience. Now, with the enhanced and enlarged cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, this experience should be even more delightful and valuable.

For selfie enthusiasts, the selfie camera has seen a slight upgrade. The Flip 5 offers a 10MP f/2.2 sensor, which, with its wider aperture, should offer a slightly better selfie experience by providing more natural bokeh on your photos. While this may not be noticeable unless you're a photo enthusiast, it's a minor upgrade nonetheless.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Z Flip 4: Final verdict

Undoubtedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an easy recommendation for anyone intrigued by the idea of a clamshell-style foldable phone. It rivals, and possibly outshines, the Moto Razr+ in the aesthetic department, especially with its exciting new cover screen. The fact that it hits the market at the same starting price as the Flip 4, now with more base storage, further solidifies Samsung's lead as the go-to brand for clamshell foldable phones.

However, when the "Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4" debate shifts to the question of upgrading from the current Z Flip 4, the deciding factor may well be your affinity for the revamped cover screen. This is because many of the internal enhancements are subtle. Sure, the Flip 5 is expected to be somewhat more powerful and possibly more battery-efficient. Yet, beyond the changes to the cover display, the experience it delivers will likely mirror that of its predecessor quite closely.

