Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Release date, features, price

The longly-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now official, as the company revealed its new phone during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Let's take a closer look at the new phone's release date, features, and price information.

The market for flip-style foldable devices has seen significant competition in recent years thanks to some impressive products like Motorola and Oppo. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an incremental improvement over the Flip 4, with the larger 3.4-inch cover display serving as the device's standout feature. However, there is more to it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Release Date and Availability

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will open on July 26 in a few locations, and general availability will begin on August 11.

Users of the Galaxy Z Flip5 can express themselves through the use of colors, including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. They can also choose from a variety of accessories like a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case, and an easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring to give their device a more unique appearance.

A slim S pen case, a clear gadget case, an eco-leather cover, and a standing case with a strap are just a few of the cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that are available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features

The internal display of the Z Flip 5 is still a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. A 720p OLED with a customary 60Hz refresh rate is the outside screen. This screen, which Samsung is rebranding as the "Flex Display," spans most of the phone's front panel aside from the two massive camera cutouts.

The Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 series of foldable phones from Samsung will have a Flex Hinge that will reduce the space between the two parts of the phone when it is closed. When the Z Flip 4 was closed, there was a tiny gap between the two halves of the device near the hinge, which provided more than enough space for dust and other debris to enter.

The Z Flip 5's folded dimensions are 3.35x2.83x.59 inches, while its unfolded measurements are 6.5x2.83x.27 inches. Compared to the Z Flip 4, which had a thickness of 0.67 inches, that is substantially more slender. Although the performance of the Z Flip 4 was more than enough, the Z Flip 5 receives a bump to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

The back camera system on the Z Flip 5 is identical to that on the Z Flip 4, with a primary 12MP wide sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilization. A 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture is included.

A new 10MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 sensor, which differs somewhat from the f/2.4 lens we saw on the Z Flip 4, is housed inside the phone. However, you should probably use the rear camera system for selfies, given the enlarged cover screen. Samsung has incorporated more computational photography functions, giving the Z Flip 5 a 10x digital zoom despite having the same back camera hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at $1,000, but Samsung has some offers for you to get it for a cheaper price. With the trade-in of a qualified smartphone, you can save up to $900 on the phone's starting price of $1000. You can also get a free 512GB storage upgrade if you pre-order.

