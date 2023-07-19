Samsung foldables to be revealed at upcoming Unpacked

Let's be honest, Samsung and secrets aren't exactly best friends. After a continuous wave of product leaks, the tech giant decided to embrace this phenomenon, offering sneak peeks of its latest gadgets before the official launch. Fast forward to the present day, and we find TM Roh, Samsung's mobile division head, continuing this tradition with his insightful blog posts.

With Samsung's highly-anticipated Unpacked event merely a week away, for the first time set in the company's home turf, Seoul, there's a sense of exhilaration in the air. Going by Samsung's history of launching its flagship devices every six months, it's a no-brainer to predict the arrival of the Galaxy Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5.

Confirming our hunches, Roh pens in his latest post:

“Take, for instance, the act of folding and unfolding a smartphone. It seems simple. However, that simplicity users feel is only achieved through a rigorous focus on what is most essential and intuitive. The minimal, sleek appearance housing specialized hinge functionality emphasizes our commitment and the inherent beauty of essential design.”

Roh goes on to underline the new, slimmer design for the market frontrunners, stating:

“We’ve raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics. A difference of millimeter in a device’s thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough. It demands craftsmanship with passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge. That’s why we’ve innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.”

Exactly how Samsung achieved this feat remains a mystery. However, we could possibly look to Google's recent Pixel Fold for some clues. Google reinvented the folding mechanism to get rid of the screen gap, which resulted in one of the industry's thinnest foldable devices. But this innovation has not been without its problems, as several reports of faulty screens have surfaced, raising concerns about the potential issues of allowing the two screen halves to touch, especially when debris gets sandwiched in between.

In his post, Roh also teases other upcoming products:

"The Samsung Galaxy Tab and Wearables are crafted with the same philosophy. They are designed to work together harmoniously within an ecosystem, creating a powerful and connected user experience that caters to your unique needs and personality."

So, if you've been keeping tabs, Samsung's got quite the lineup ready for us: the Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6. This should certainly keep us tech enthusiasts on our toes in the coming week!

