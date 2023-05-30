Google confirms: Tech giant is working on another foldable

Google fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of the tech giant's first foldable device, the Google Pixel Fold, which made its debut at the Google I/O event last month. Excitement surrounding this innovative smartphone has been further fueled by recent confirmation that the Pixel Fold will not be the only foldable device to hit the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Google's director of design for hardware products, Ivy Ross, revealed in a recent episode of the Made By Google podcast that another foldable form factor is also in the works.

"There was another foldable model that we had created"

During the episode titled "Pixel Perfect," Ross shared insights about the development process, stating, "I'm really proud of the team because there was another foldable model that we had created, that we had the discipline to hold back and say 'nope, it's not good enough yet,' and really wait until we felt like we could do something that was good enough or better than what was out there already."

This statement sheds light on Google's intention to explore different folding form factors beyond the book-style design of the Pixel Fold.

Ross's remarks suggest that the second foldable device is not being abandoned but rather held in reserve until the team is confident that it meets their high standards and offers a superior experience compared to existing options. The use of phrases like "the discipline to hold back" and "it's not good enough yet" indicates the team's commitment to delivering a foldable device that surpasses current market offerings.

The introduction of a second foldable device from Google comes at a time when the foldable smartphone market in the United States has primarily been dominated by Samsung. With Motorola's decision not to release the Motorola Razr 2022 in the region, Samsung's offerings have been the go-to choice for consumers interested in foldable phones. However, the confirmation of Google's plans for a second foldable presents an opportunity for increased competition in the United States.

While Ross did not explicitly reveal the specific form factor of the second foldable device, a clamshell design seems to be the most logical choice to complement the Pixel Fold. This aligns with the strategy adopted by competitors in the market.

Samsung initially introduced the vertically hinged Fold and later introduced the clamshell Flip. Similarly, Oppo released the Find N and Find N2 before unveiling the Find N2 Flip. Huawei's lineup included various iterations of the Mate X before launching the P50 Pocket, and Vivo recently followed suit with the X Fold series and the X Flip. Motorola, on the other hand, has focused exclusively on clamshell designs for its foldable devices.

As Google prepares to enter the foldable market with the Pixel Fold, the potential release of a second foldable device demonstrates the company's commitment to offering consumers a diverse range of choices.

Advertisement