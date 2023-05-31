Pixel Watch 2 to have a better battery life and chip

According to a recent report, Google is working on the upcoming Pixel Watch and it might come out with a better battery life.

Google recently rolled out its first smartwatch and it mostly received positive feedback from users. However, there are many areas that Google has to improve its device and according to a recent report by 9to5Google, the company is working on bringing an extended battery life to Pixel Watch 2. Google is planning to announce the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in a couple of months.

The Pixel Watch 2 shouldn't be much bigger than the one we already have, Google is reporting usage of more than a day when the always-on display (AOD) is turned on. The original is rated for 24 hours with the AOD off; this upgrade results in an immediate improvement. Currently, users can spend a day with the smartwatch before it runs out of power. If settings are changed to preserve the battery, the Pixel Watch 2's battery life may theoretically last two days without recharging. This means that Google is working on doubling the battery life!

Besides, the Google Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly feature health sensors that are similar to Fitbit Sense 2. The continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management and tracking, together with a skin temperature sensor, are the most significant features of that Fitbit OS device. The Sense 2 includes a dedicated component, however, it still does not surface actual temperature. Other Fitbit devices monitor your nighttime skin temperature difference using "existing sensors," but they do not surface actual temperature.

Pixel Watch 2 chip

9to5Google also mentioned that the Google Pixel Watch 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset from the latest “W5” generation. However, it is unclear whether the company is working on a customization and if they are, what the level will be. This 4nm SoC has two Adreno 702 GPUs running at 1GHz and four A53 cores running at 1.7GHz. Exynos 9110, which powers the original Pixel Watch, is constructed using a 10nm process and has two Cortex-A53 processors.

Google has used Samsung's Exynos in its initial device and now the company is moving away from the South Korean tech giant to Qualcomm.

