Huge Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak reveals price, specs

Onur Demirkol
May 25, 2023
Mobile Computing
The latest Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak has revealed everything you need to know about the device, including its price, marketing images, and full specs.

Motorola is planning to reveal its new foldable smartphone Razr 40 Ultra soon, but the company failed to keep its details a secret. According to a recent leak published by WinFuture, we now know everything about the device. Apart from its price and marketing images, the website has also leaked all of its specs.

Credit: Winfuture

Surprisingly, the company decided to keep its new foldable phone's price almost the same as last year's Razr 2022. The Razr 40 Ultra might cost anywhere between €1,169 and €1,199 in Europe, according to the leak. That is almost the same cost as the Razr 2022's original launch price from a year ago.

Motorola is expected to launch the phone in North America, too, and recent rumors say that it will be marketed under the name of Motorola Razr Plus, and the price is expected to be the same, more or less. For our U.S. readers, it makes around $1,285, so expect a price around that number. It could be priced anywhere between $1,200 to $1,300.

Credit: Winfuture

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specs

WinFuture has also leaked the specs of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Recently, a retailer accidentally listed the phone on its website, but it was immediately taken down. That accident revealed some of the important specs of the upcoming foldable smartphone but WinFuture's report shares more information. 

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and it will feature 8GB of ram and 256GB storage. It will support Android 13 out of the package and will weigh around 189 grams.

One of the most important specs of foldable phones is their displays. The bigger display will feature a 6.9-inch 165 Hz, pOLED, and 2400 x 1080 Pixel screen, while the outer one will be a 3.6-inch, 165 Hz, pOLED, and 1066 x 1056 Pixel.

Wireless charging and 33W fast charging are reportedly included. The remaining specifications are as follows: twin primary cameras with 12MP + 13MP sensors, a 32MP front camera, compatibility for two SIM cards, a 3,800mAh battery, and an IP52 grade for limited dust and water protection.

