Here are the leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Onur Demirkol
May 24, 2023
The images of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been leaked online, and it is now clear that the smartwatch will have rotating bezels, looking similar to Galaxy Watch 4.

There is still some time until Samsung reveals its upcoming smartwatch family, but we now know what to expect and what it will look like. Famous tipsters Onleaks and MySmartPrice came together to reveal the images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The tipsters have revealed many accurate information about different products, and according to the renders, here is how the upcoming smartwatch will look like:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Credit: Onleaks / MySmartPrice

Samsung dropped the rotating bezel design in Galaxy Watch 5, and the decision was criticized by many fans as it was considered a favorite feature by many. Luckily, it is making its return to the design as Samsung decided to listen to the users and bring back the feature.

As seen in the pictures, the upcoming smartwatch will almost be identical to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Classic. The photos include an all-black Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with brushed metal accents, a silicone wristband, and a magnetic clasp. 

Two buttons—which were utilized for navigating on earlier Galaxy Watch models—appear to be located on the side. There were no specifications listed with the leaks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Credit: Onleaks / MySmartPrice

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specs

Other information regarding the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has previously emerged. According to rumors, the display will be larger than the Watch 5 Pro's 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may include a 1.47-inch display with a better resolution of 470 x 470 pixels, according to rumors. It is also anticipated that the smartphone will have a larger battery than the previous version.

Rumors say that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic could have a 425mAh battery, which would be more powerful than the 361mAh battery in the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Numerous features related to health and fitness will be included. The Galaxy Watch 6 series will also have features that enhance the Samsung ecosystem.

