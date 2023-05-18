Here is the new look of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Onur Demirkol
May 18, 2023
Updated • May 18, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
0

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to be announced at the Unpacked event, which will take place on July 26, and the first renders of the tablet are out.

It is the new flagship tablet of Samsung, and all the arrows point at the Unpacked event on July 26. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to be revealed alongside Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. However, we don't have to wait a couple more months to take a look at what to expect from Samsung. Famous tipster Onleaks partnered with MySmartPrice again and published a couple of images of the device.

Get Samsung best deals for tablets here

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Courtesy of: Onleaks, MySmartPrice

According to the images, it is clear that the upcoming tablet won't have any big differences compared to its predecessor. Samsung decided to keep things simple and didn't change too much when it comes to design features. Just like the Galaxy Tab S8 series, it is expected to comprise three tablets: the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. These coming tablets were recently detected at the 3C certification and Geekbench before their official release. These certifications disclosed the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup's battery capacity and hardware features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Courtesy of: Onleaks, MySmartPrice

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will include a dual-camera configuration with an LED flash. At the bottom of the gadget, there will be a speaker grille and a USB Type-C connector. Apart from the images, the website has also shared a 360-degree video of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 9 Ultra to show its full design. Here is the video:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specs

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will power the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The smartphone will be available with up to 8GB of RAM. It will run Android 13 with a One UI 5.1 shell on top. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will have a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 and a color gamut coverage of 120% DCI-P3. The tablet will have dimensions of 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm and weigh 737 grams.

It is also expected to have an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. In addition to the 8GB RAM model, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to come in a 16GB RAM edition. The smartphone is said to be powered by an 11,200mAh battery and to enable 45W rapid charging.

