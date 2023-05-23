Samsung prepares to resurrect the DeXBook with ChromeOS

Samsung is generating buzz in the tech world with its highly confidential project that aims to combine the power of ChromeOS with the versatility of the DeX interface. By integrating these two technologies, Samsung seeks to create a groundbreaking hybrid laptop experience. With the project currently under wraps, limited information is available, but it is believed that Samsung will leverage its Exynos SoCs based on 5nm or 7nm nodes to deliver exceptional performance and seamless connectivity.

Revival of the DeXBook

Rekindling excitement among tech enthusiasts, Samsung's project brings back the concept of the DeXBook, which had remained unrealized until now. The DeXBook aims to provide a more integrated approach compared to the existing DeX docks available in the market. With DeX already serving as Samsung's proprietary software, facilitating connections between Galaxy smartphones, monitors, and TVs, the DeXBook intends to eliminate the need for cables, app installations, and tethered devices, offering users a wireless and immersive experience.

Aims for the top in user experience

One of the intriguing aspects of Samsung's project is the implementation of DeX within the ChromeOS ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from the Windows-DeX version, which operates within a separate window resembling OneUI in a Windows-like UI, it is conceivable that the DeXBook will adopt a similar approach. This setup enables users to enjoy the familiar ChromeOS environment while harnessing the productivity and versatility of the DeX interface.

However, skeptics question the added value the DeXBook brings to the table. ChromeOS's upcoming Phone Hub feature, which allows app streaming from smartphones, along with the fact that both DeX/OneUI and ChromeOS support Android apps, may diminish the need for a OneUI emulator within the ChromeOS environment. While DeX has proven its utility when connected to external displays, its effectiveness in this context may face challenges in terms of user adoption.

As Samsung's secret project continues to unfold, the tech community eagerly awaits further details regarding the integration of ChromeOS and DeX. This innovative collaboration has the potential to redefine how users interact with laptops and devices, providing a seamless and interconnected experience. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting development that could shape the future of technology.

