Meet Tako: AI chatbot of TikTok

Recent reposts revealed that TikTok has been working on an AI chatbot named "Tako," it is currently being tested before meeting the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more common in our daily lives, and one of the biggest social media platforms, TikTok, has no intention of staying away from the latest innovations. According to The Verge, the company is working on a new AI chatbot named Tako. It is not clear what AI model it uses.

As seen in the screenshots below, TikTok will add an icon right above your profile page. Once people click that, the new AI chatbot will be ready to answer your questions or prompts. Users will ask to find a video, for example controversy stories, and Tako will respond by showing all the related videos. To assist a user in starting a discussion with the bot, Tako will show suggested prompts.

When it launches, users will be able to access Tako by hitting a new button that will appear directly above the profile icon. "If I'm watching food videos and ask for a recipe, I'll get related TikTok videos for the recipe, or if I ask for good art exhibitions in Paris, it'll show videos alongside a list of suggestions in the answer," said Daniel Buchuk of Watchful Technologies, who had early access to Tako.

The platform's algorithm for recommending videos to users is already pretty handy for users. However, having a chatbot might make TikTok the primary search engine for many internet users as more people are spending more time there.

TikTok revealed details on Twitter

TikTok has revealed the basic details of Tako on Twitter. According to the announcement, Tako is currently being Weston in Phillippines, and it is not available for users in Europe or North America.

Read Also: TikTok launches Effect Creator Rewards Program to monetize AR effects

"We're in the early stages of exploring chatbot tools with a limited test of Tako with select users in the Philippines. Tako is an AI-powered tool to help with search and discovery on TikTok," the company said in its tweet.

TikTok recently submitted a trademark application for "chatbot software" called Tako, as noted by attorney Josh Gerben, which signals the company is preparing to get it ready for a bigger audience.

Advertisement