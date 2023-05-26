Nothing Phone (2) release date announced

According to the latest announcement, Nothing Phone (2) will be revealed in July, and it will include a 4,700mAh battery, confirmed by the company CEO, Carl Pei.

Nothing is getting ready to reveal its second smartphone; looks like the company wanted to be as simple as possible as they named the upcoming smartphone Nothing Phone (2). In an interview with Forbes, the company CEO Carl Pei gave a couple of pieces of information regarding the smartphone's release date and its strategies. Nothing is getting ready to release its second smartphone globally in June 2023.

The initial Nothing smartphone model came to the United States months after its launch, but this time, Pei said that they will follow a different path and launch the second phone globally.

When discussing his intentions for the Phone (2), Pei stated that the U.S. market is crucial to the company's development and that he anticipates the future product to provide consumers all around the country with a real alternative to the iPhone. "With the U.S. being a very Apple-dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2)," he said, speaking to Forbes' David Phelan.

Previously, Pei also disclosed that the device's processor will be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, putting it a step above the mid-range Nothing Phone (1) but below the flagships of 2023 that will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

GSM Arena says that the Android phone will have a 4,700 mAh battery. That's 200 mAh more than the one in the Nothing Phone (1), but it falls short of the current benchmark of 5,000 mAh.

Nothing always had an impressive design

Nothing's phones and other devices have always got the attention of users thanks to their designs. The company focuses on a transparent-looking theme on its products, and it creates a "futuristic" or just a "cool" vibe that gets the attention of people from around the world.

As seen in the image above, the company wants to continue its distinct design with Nothing Phone (2).

