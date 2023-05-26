Nothing Phone (2) release date announced

Onur Demirkol
May 26, 2023
Mobile Computing
|
0

According to the latest announcement, Nothing Phone (2) will be revealed in July, and it will include a 4,700mAh battery, confirmed by the company CEO, Carl Pei.

Nothing is getting ready to reveal its second smartphone; looks like the company wanted to be as simple as possible as they named the upcoming smartphone Nothing Phone (2). In an interview with Forbes, the company CEO Carl Pei gave a couple of pieces of information regarding the smartphone's release date and its strategies. Nothing is getting ready to release its second smartphone globally in June 2023.

The initial Nothing smartphone model came to the United States months after its launch, but this time, Pei said that they will follow a different path and launch the second phone globally.

When discussing his intentions for the Phone (2), Pei stated that the U.S. market is crucial to the company's development and that he anticipates the future product to provide consumers all around the country with a real alternative to the iPhone. "With the U.S. being a very Apple-dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2)," he said, speaking to Forbes' David Phelan.

Previously, Pei also disclosed that the device's processor will be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, putting it a step above the mid-range Nothing Phone (1) but below the flagships of 2023 that will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

GSM Arena says that the Android phone will have a 4,700 mAh battery. That's 200 mAh more than the one in the Nothing Phone (1), but it falls short of the current benchmark of 5,000 mAh.

nothing phone 2 release date
Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing always had an impressive design

Nothing's phones and other devices have always got the attention of users thanks to their designs. The company focuses on a transparent-looking theme on its products, and it creates a "futuristic" or just a "cool" vibe that gets the attention of people from around the world.

As seen in the image above, the company wants to continue its distinct design with Nothing Phone (2).

Advertisement

Related content

Meet Tako: AI chatbot of TikTok
ChatGPT app

ChatGPT app expands to 11 more countries
WhatsApp username

WhatsApp may replace phone numbers with usernames
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price specs

Huge Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak reveals price, specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Here are the leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Android 14 keyboard shortcuts

Android 14 comes with 29 new keyboard shortcuts

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved