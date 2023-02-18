Good for Nothing: Phone 1’s Stable Android 13 Release is Starting to Arrive

The phone that goes blink blink blink that’s Nothing. According to Nothing’s site, it’s a phone that was created with more soul, fewer distractions, and is a beast when it comes to the technologies it has. Nothing Technology Limited known as NOTHING is an electronics manufacturer that was founded by Carl Pei, who is based in London England. Carl Pei is also the co-founder of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus.

I will quickly give you the details of Nothing’s Phone 1 just in case you missed them. The Phone 1 was created with a Glyph Interface, which is a new communication with distinct light patterns to indicate your caller reminder with that blink blink blink. This was created to make everyday interactions simple.

You’re guaranteed never to miss a call by pairing individual ringtones to contacts. You can see who's calling even when the phone is in silent mode. It also comes with a unique notifications feature that has patterns to easily filter your notifications and emails from your calls.

Nothing's operating system has also been set to deliver the best of Android with no bloatware and high speeds, offering a smooth experience. It also allows for seamless integration with any third-party products by incorporating its visual language into its hardware and software.

Well, Nothing hasn’t stopped developing and making their systems better to match the already distinct hardware. Recently XDA Developers spotted that Nothing is starting to release its major operating system upgrade for the Phone 1. Nothing's operating system 1.5 has been in testing since 2022 with its Android 13 skin. Beta testers have been reporting on Discord and Reddit that a more stable version known as Nothing OS 1.5.2 has arrived.

What Does the New Nothing OS 1.5.2 Have to Offer?

Nothing’s New OS 1.5.2 comes with a list of improvements such as:

A Nothin- ified weather app with the company’s dot-matrix signature UI styling.

A QR code scanner in the quick settings menu.

Some privacy updates for the photo picker.

High loading speeds with Nothing claiming apps open up to 50% faster than usual.

Most Phone 1 users are looking forward to the phone's improved app loading speed. This is likely to be a result of the shift from in-house developers to external developers according to CEO Carl Pei. He also mentioned that the company has been using its internal engineering team since the first release. By outsourcing, they’ve managed to make the system more stable and smoother.

Some sad news is that if you're a Phone 1 user and weren’t part of the beta program it looks like you’ve to wait a while longer to check out these new updates. All devices that are running on the previous stable release aren't part of the first wave of updates. The great news is that Android 14 beta testing is underway.

